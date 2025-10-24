Prospects Report | After training together in Buffalo, McCarthy and Richard to square off in NCAA

McCarthy said it was one of the best summers he’s ever had with Richard as a roommate.

“We’re both trying to compete and make ourselves better,” McCarthy said. “I think that’s one of the coolest things about our relationship is how we use each other to push each other and we obviously have that goal (of playing in the NHL).”

The relationship between McCarthy and Richard dates back to the fall of 2021, when they played over 80 games together over a season and a half with Muskegon before Richard was traded to the Tri-City Storm.

Richard was drafted as a 17-year-old in 2022, one year prior to McCarthy. Richard recalled watching the 2023 NHL Draft when McCarthy’s name was called by the Sabres.

“I was watching it live actually, and I remember being so fired up, texting him immediately,” Richard said. “I was just so fired up to see him at camp that year.”

Richard and McCarthy got the opportunity to share the same jersey again at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge for Team USA and play for Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone, who was an assistant.

Leone coached McCarthy at three different international events and has followed his development at Boston University.

“He's a really hard defender,” Leone said. “I think he's come a long way in his ability to move the puck, and he's really translated to understanding what his identity is going to have to be at the next level. ... He's going to have to be a shutdown guy, kill penalties and really develop into being hard to play against. He's shown that in college.”

Leone compared Richard’s style, meanwhile, to Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone – in particular, how his hockey sense can translate to a top-six role.

“Richie is a really unique player,” Leone said. “His offensive instincts and his ability to protect pucks especially down low in the hard areas are [what] I think really translate to the next level.

“… Richie has an ability to take pucks to the net. His ability to create space and make players around him better. I'm sure every scouting report says he needs to be a better skater but when I think about Richie, he’s a really intelligent hockey player.”

McCarthy is entering his junior season at Boston University and was named the Terriers captain in September – a title his older brother, Case, held with the program in 2023-24. Gavin is looking to lead a young, talented Terriers roster to a national championship after they fell to Western Michigan in last year’s Frozen Four final.

“I think those games are huge for just experience in general,” McCarthy said. “Over the last two years we’ve obviously played in some big games and you learn how to just deal with your emotions in those games and not fall victim to the atmosphere and environment you’re playing in. I think that’s the biggest thing and a majority of handling that is experience. I’ve played in those games so I have some advice to offer now to a younger team like ours.”

Richard, meanwhile, walks through the hallway at UConn’s Toscano Family Ice Forum and sees five banners of former Huskies who have reached the NHL. Two of the five are Sabres: Cole Schneider and Tage Thompson.

Richard said he met Thompson briefly this summer and called him an influential role model. UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh uses Thompson’s journey as a measuring stick for what players can accomplish.

“You obviously want to be where your feet are and focus on being at UConn, getting better here every day and winning here,” Richard said. “But I'd be lying if my goal of playing in the NHL didn't run through my mind daily, so seeing those guys on that wall every day is kind of just like another motivator.”

Richard blossomed during his sophomore season in 2024-25, going from 18 points in 36 games as a freshman to 43 points in 34 games last year. He was named a Hockey East Third-Team All-Star and powered UConn to its first NCAA Tournament in program history.

The Huskies came one win away from going to the Frozen Four, falling to Penn State in overtime in their regional final. Like McCarthy, he enters this season with championship aspirations.

"With a team that we have anything short of a national championship wouldn't be a success,” Richard said.