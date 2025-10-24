Prospects Report | After training together in Buffalo, McCarthy and Richard to square off in NCAA

Boston University defenseman Gavin McCarthy and University of Connecticut forward Jake Richard had a regular morning routine this summer. A drive to LECOM Harborcenter preceded hours of skating, lifting in the gym and constant competition.
The former Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) teammates ignited their respective hockey journeys over 1,000 miles apart. McCarthy grew up just outside Buffalo in Clarence Center. Richard is a Jacksonville, Florida native.
The two spent over a year together with the Lumberjacks, where the they ascended draft boards and were selected by the Sabres less than 12 months apart. They spent time together with Team USA and are both in the early stages of their third collegiate seasons.
This weekend they’ll meet again – this time, in opposing jerseys as UConn and BU open Hockey East play in a highly anticipated two-game series. Both games - beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday - are available to watch on ESPN+.
McCarthy and Richard strengthened their hockey bond this past summer, when Richard lived with McCarthy in Buffalo for a month in June as the two prepared preparation for Sabres development camp.
“It came up during development camp my second year,” McCarthy said. “[The Sabres] offer us to go down there and train with the Sabres trainers and really just take advantage of their resources. We brought that up to [Richard], and he’s from Florida so obviously not much as far as hockey going on down there.
“My parents actually talked to his dad at development camp and Jake [Richard] is just a guy who loves the game and is a rink rat so it was a no brainer.”
The 2025 development camp was the fourth for Richard (a 2022 sixth-round pick) and the third for McCarthy (a 2023 third-round pick). This was the first summer, however, that the pair lived and trained together.
The daily training regimen often began with an off-ice workout in the gym followed by skating drills and a barrage of shots before leaving the ice. Post-practice shooting often included a game of pig – picking spots on the net for the other person to hit.
The pair could be found on golf courses around Buffalo, where their competitive dynamic only intensified. Richard said he was grateful to have a temporary billet family and that having McCarthy around gave him a sense of comfort and confidence – attributes he displayed with a hat-trick during 3-on-3 action during the final day of development camp.