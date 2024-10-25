Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is nearing a return to the lineup.

By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

Nicolas Aube-Kubel practiced with the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday and is nearing a return to the lineup, though a decision remains on whether he plays Saturday afternoon against Detroit.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the team may give Aube-Kubel an additional practice on Sunday before returning him to game action, in which case he would likely play Monday against Florida.

Aube-Kubel has been out since opening night with a lower-body injury.

“We took a look at him today,” Ruff said. “It’s an option (to play him Saturday), but I don’t know with only the one day (of practice) if it’s the right option. Guaranteed to be available for Monday.”

Zach Benson remained absent from practice as he continues to recover from his own lower-body injury, which he had played through since the start of the season.

“We’re hoping that he makes some progress,” Ruff said. “I had a short conversation with him today and he’s doing OK, but still not where he needs to be to get back on the ice. I think where we’re at, we’ve got to get him healthy first before we get him back.”

Here’s more from Friday’s skate.

News and notes

1. Ruff stopped a drill early in practice with the directive for his players to get in front of the goaltender – a focus that has bared fruit for the Sabres already this season.

According to NHL Edge puck and player tracking statistics, the Sabres have scored four goals within the crease this season – already halfway to their full-season total from 2023-24.

Ruff spoke about the importance of net-front presence as it directly lates to Saturday’s opponent. Detroit is expected to start goaltender Alex Lyon, who has a .955 save percentage through four games played.

“You’ve got probably a better chance if you get a rebound if he doesn’t know where it’s going because he didn’t see it, he can’t control the rebound,” Ruff said. “It has to hit him. So, he’s gonna have to fight for those types of opportunities.”

2. Alex Tuch spoke after practice about the recent success of his line with Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka.

Thompson is riding a five-game point streak and is tied for second in the NHL with five even-strength goals this season. Peterka has four goals in four games since returning from a concussion.

Tuch, meanwhile, leads the Sabres and is tied for fifth in the NHL with eight even-strength points.

“We’ve got a lot of good opportunities,” Tuch said. “We’ve been producing some goals. We have a really good attack mindset and we’re keeping the puck out of our net for the most part, too. It’s been good. I think our chemistry’s good, but we have another level we can get to.”

3. The Sabres practiced once again in their black-and-red gear ahead of Saturday’s game, which will mark the first of 15 appearances this season for their third jerseys.

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Alex Tuch addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres host the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

It will be Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center.

Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

