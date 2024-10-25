Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Nicolas Aube-Kubel practiced with the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday and is nearing a return to the lineup, though a decision remains on whether he plays Saturday afternoon against Detroit.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the team may give Aube-Kubel an additional practice on Sunday before returning him to game action, in which case he would likely play Monday against Florida.

Aube-Kubel has been out since opening night with a lower-body injury.

“We took a look at him today,” Ruff said. “It’s an option (to play him Saturday), but I don’t know with only the one day (of practice) if it’s the right option. Guaranteed to be available for Monday.”

Zach Benson remained absent from practice as he continues to recover from his own lower-body injury, which he had played through since the start of the season.

“We’re hoping that he makes some progress,” Ruff said. “I had a short conversation with him today and he’s doing OK, but still not where he needs to be to get back on the ice. I think where we’re at, we’ve got to get him healthy first before we get him back.”

Here’s more from Friday’s skate.