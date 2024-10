Get ready for a spooky afternoon of family fun when we host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 26.

We’re hosting Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center – complete with activities in the concourse, a special giveaway, and a Trick-or-Treat Trail for kids. Be sure to wear your costume!

We’ll be wearing our black-and-red jerseys for the first time this season, so you know the guys will be feeling evil.

Here’s what you can expect from Hockey Halloween.