Practice Report | News and notes from Friday's skate at KeyBank Center

Tage Thompson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be out for the second straight game when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, coach Lindy Ruff announced following Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

Jordan Greenway, meanwhile, is questionable for the game after leaving practice due to what Ruff described as a nagging injury that the forward has been playing through of late.

“Today it bothered him enough that he had to leave the ice,” Ruff said.

Ruff said it is possible that the Sabres will recall a forward from Rochester to step in if Greenway is unable to play against the Flyers.

Thompson and Luukkonen both remain day to day with their injuries, which forced them to leave Monday’s game against Montreal. Thompson skated on his own ahead of practice on Friday. Luukkonen practiced with the team, but Ruff said the Sabres will exercise patience with their next game not until Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“We just feel with where the schedule is, why push him in when we have four or five more days before we play again?” Ruff said

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.