Practice Report | Kulich impressing to open season

Notes from Monday's skate at LECOM Harborcenter.

practice

Jiri Kulich had dreamed of this moment.

While Zach Benson was fishing the puck out of the net, Kulich was being mobbed by his linemates on the left faceoff circle. Seconds prior, the 20-year-old forward had deflected a shot from Dylan Cozens for his first NHL goal.

“It felt like a dream,” Kulich said following practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday. “Everybody who’s played hockey dreams about this moment. I was just super happy. Everybody was super happy. That was of course a moment I’ll never forget.”

Kulich was included on the Sabres’ expanded roster of 27 players for their pair of games in his home country of Czechia to open the regular season. He sat out the first game but entered the lineup for the second following an injury to JJ Peterka.

Kulich has since played five games, building on the strong showing he had as a standout performer at the Prospects Challenge and throughout training camp. In addition to scoring his first goal in Columbus last Thursday, he tied for the team lead with five shots.

He’s been rewarded with ample ice time, including a spot on the second power-play unit as well on a forward line alongside Cozens and Jack Quinn.

“It’s awesome, I didn’t expect that when I came here that I’d play on the second line,” Kulich said. “It’s great to play with them. They are amazing people and even better players so it’s an honor for me to play with them and share the locker room with everybody.”

Kulich led Rochester in goals each of the past two seasons but entered this past summer committed to building physical strength and defensive play to supplement his elite shot. Ruff has noticed continued improvement in his overall game through the start of the season.

“I think he understands a little better what the NHL game is about, the speed you have to play at, the plays you have to make when you’re under pressure, where your options are,” Ruff said. “So, I think that’s his growth. We know he’s got a bomb for a shot, and I’ve said that his ceiling in this league is kind of unlimited with the tools he has.”

He already has goal No. 1 under his belt, with more sure to follow.

“It wasn’t hanging too much on my mind, but it was great to score the first goal and feel more confident,” he said.

Here are more notes from Monday’s practice.

Monday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
77 JJ Peterka72 Tage Thompson89 Alex Tuch
20 Jiri Kulich24 Dylan Cozens22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker71 Ryan McLeod21 Jordan Greenway / 9 Zach Benson
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs 81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin10 Henri Jokiharju1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
4 Bowen Byram25 Owen Power27 Devon Levi
23 Mattias Samuelsson75 Connor Clifton 
78 Jacob Bryson 8 Dennis Gilbert 
 
 
 

1. Jordan Greenway was a full participant in practice after missing Saturday’s game in Chicago with a lower-body injury.

Ruff said that Greenway is a possibility to play against Dallas on Tuesday.

“I spent a little time talking to him, and he feels like he’d be able to go,” Ruff said.

2. Following three straight games on the road, the Sabres open a four-game homestand with their game against the Stars. They went 1-1-1 on the road trip, which concluded with a victory in Chicago.

Ruff spoke after practice about the importance of capitalizing on home-ice advantage.

“We have to become of those teams that feeds off the home ice and playing in your own building,” Ruff said. “One game at a time, but we know that this is an important stretch."

Practice sound

Ryan McLeod addresses the media

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres play the Stars on Tuesday at KeyBank Center. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

