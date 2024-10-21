Practice Report | Kulich impressing to open season

Jiri Kulich had dreamed of this moment.

While Zach Benson was fishing the puck out of the net, Kulich was being mobbed by his linemates on the left faceoff circle. Seconds prior, the 20-year-old forward had deflected a shot from Dylan Cozens for his first NHL goal.

“It felt like a dream,” Kulich said following practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday. “Everybody who’s played hockey dreams about this moment. I was just super happy. Everybody was super happy. That was of course a moment I’ll never forget.”

Kulich was included on the Sabres’ expanded roster of 27 players for their pair of games in his home country of Czechia to open the regular season. He sat out the first game but entered the lineup for the second following an injury to JJ Peterka.

Kulich has since played five games, building on the strong showing he had as a standout performer at the Prospects Challenge and throughout training camp. In addition to scoring his first goal in Columbus last Thursday, he tied for the team lead with five shots.

He’s been rewarded with ample ice time, including a spot on the second power-play unit as well on a forward line alongside Cozens and Jack Quinn.

“It’s awesome, I didn’t expect that when I came here that I’d play on the second line,” Kulich said. “It’s great to play with them. They are amazing people and even better players so it’s an honor for me to play with them and share the locker room with everybody.”

Kulich led Rochester in goals each of the past two seasons but entered this past summer committed to building physical strength and defensive play to supplement his elite shot. Ruff has noticed continued improvement in his overall game through the start of the season.

“I think he understands a little better what the NHL game is about, the speed you have to play at, the plays you have to make when you’re under pressure, where your options are,” Ruff said. “So, I think that’s his growth. We know he’s got a bomb for a shot, and I’ve said that his ceiling in this league is kind of unlimited with the tools he has.”

He already has goal No. 1 under his belt, with more sure to follow.

“It wasn’t hanging too much on my mind, but it was great to score the first goal and feel more confident,” he said.

Here are more notes from Monday’s practice.