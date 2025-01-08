Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

Jiri Kulich is week to week after exiting Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff announced following practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
Kulich, 20, earned his way onto the NHL roster early in the season through responsible defensive play and success in the faceoff circle. His offensive talent – which allowed him to lead Rochester in goals each of the past two seasons – had begun to blossom as of late, with five of his seven goals having come in the last 14 games.
“It’s a loss for us because of how well he had played in the middle and the speed he was generating,” Ruff said. “He was getting a lot of confidence with the puck and making more plays, finishing some really good opportunities.