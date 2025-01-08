Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

In Kulich’s absence, the Sabres recalled forward Tyson Kozak from Rochester to shore up their depth down the middle. Kozak, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, had a strong showing during a three-game stint with Buffalo in December, during which he exhibited the same traits that Ruff cited in regard to Kulich: speed at center and defensive reliability.

Kozak has already matched his previous AHL career high with 12 points (6+6) in 24 games for Rochester this season.

“The report is, if you’re looking for a guy that can play in the middle, he’s the guy we should bring up,” Ruff said.

Though injuries limited Kozak during his first two AHL seasons, his work ethic earned a strong reputation among Rochester’s coaches. In September, Amerks assistant Vinny Prospal likened Kozak to Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli, teasing a higher offensive ceiling to balance out Kozak’s previously established defensive identity.

Kozak appeared to have scored a goal in his NHL debut against Winnipeg on Dec. 5, but it was taken off the board after a challenge for goalie interference. He scored again in the following game against Utah on a drive to the net.

“I was just trying to keep it very simple, not trying to do anything flashy,” he said. “Drive to the net, stay in front of the net, stay around it. That’s where the rebounds are and hopefully some goals, so just trying to stay there as long as possible. And then be good defensively and a responsible, 200-foot player.”