Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

Notes from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

20250108 Kozak
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jiri Kulich is week to week after exiting Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff announced following practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Kulich, 20, earned his way onto the NHL roster early in the season through responsible defensive play and success in the faceoff circle. His offensive talent – which allowed him to lead Rochester in goals each of the past two seasons – had begun to blossom as of late, with five of his seven goals having come in the last 14 games.

“It’s a loss for us because of how well he had played in the middle and the speed he was generating,” Ruff said. “He was getting a lot of confidence with the puck and making more plays, finishing some really good opportunities.

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

In Kulich’s absence, the Sabres recalled forward Tyson Kozak from Rochester to shore up their depth down the middle. Kozak, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, had a strong showing during a three-game stint with Buffalo in December, during which he exhibited the same traits that Ruff cited in regard to Kulich: speed at center and defensive reliability.

Kozak has already matched his previous AHL career high with 12 points (6+6) in 24 games for Rochester this season.

“The report is, if you’re looking for a guy that can play in the middle, he’s the guy we should bring up,” Ruff said.

Though injuries limited Kozak during his first two AHL seasons, his work ethic earned a strong reputation among Rochester’s coaches. In September, Amerks assistant Vinny Prospal likened Kozak to Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli, teasing a higher offensive ceiling to balance out Kozak’s previously established defensive identity.

Kozak appeared to have scored a goal in his NHL debut against Winnipeg on Dec. 5, but it was taken off the board after a challenge for goalie interference. He scored again in the following game against Utah on a drive to the net.

“I was just trying to keep it very simple, not trying to do anything flashy,” he said. “Drive to the net, stay in front of the net, stay around it. That’s where the rebounds are and hopefully some goals, so just trying to stay there as long as possible. And then be good defensively and a responsible, 200-foot player.”

Tyson Kozak addresses the media

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.

Wednesday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power75 Connor Clifton47 James Reimer
23 Mattias Samuelsson10 Henri Jokiharju 
8 Dennis Gilbert 78 Jacob Bryson 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. With Kulich out, the Sabres will also be relying on continued impact from Ryan McLeod, who centered a line with JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch against the Capitals. The trio was responsible for two goals in the win.

“He becomes real important, obviously,” Ruff said. “We need him to really play the way he did the other night – defend well, use his speed. It gives us more of a two-line threat. Really a tough line to track down.”

2. The Sabres ended practice in atypical fashion, blasting AC/DC tracks over the KeyBank Center speakers as the team ran a 6-on-5 drill.

The idea, Ruff said, was to simulate the experience of playing in raucous, late-game situations (such as the one in Denver last Thursday) by eliminating players’ ability to verbally communicate.

“Create a little chaos, confusion where the players couldn’t communicate, noisy. I didn’t think the media could supply enough noise during the drill,” Ruff quipped.

“So, just to trust where the players were. Probably would’ve liked it louder. But I think overall, we kind of accomplished what we wanted. I thought the pressure was good. The positioning and support all over the ice, I thought, was good.”

3. Beck Malenstyn was absent from practice and is not expected to travel for the team’s game in Ottawa due to an illness.

Up next

The Sabres visit the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Kulich week to week with lower-body injury

New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres at World Juniors | Kleber, Ziemer win gold with Team USA

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Zucker among NHL leaders in high-danger goals

Zucker scores hat trick, but Sabres drop back-and-forth game to Avs in OT

At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Stars despite strong performance from Luukkonen

At the Horn | Stars 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kulich's productive stretch places him among rookie goal-scoring leaders

Sabres in the Community | November and December

Dahlin named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week