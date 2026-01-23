Sabres embracing ‘villain mentality’ on the road

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – The Buffalo Sabres, who didn’t win a road game until Nov. 15, have become a dominant force away from KeyBank Center.

Their .520 road points percentage (12-11-2) ranks 16th in the NHL. That would’ve been a crazy thought in early December, when a loss in Calgary dropped them to .231 (2-9-2).

Ask Josh Doan, and this turnaround has been about embracing the road, not fearing it.

“It’s something as a group we worked on and talked about: I think you have to take a little bit of a villain mentality when you come on the road, and want to silence the crowd and have fun with it,” the forward said following Buffalo’s win at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

The players are clearly loving it. As for the coaching staff?

“We have very little fun, I can tell you that,” Lindy Ruff joked after Friday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. “Maybe a little after the game.”

Timely goals have done their part to silence those crowds. Like Mattias Samuelsson’s shorthanded dagger against the Rangers, Alex Tuch’s overtime winner in Edmonton – after the Oilers had tied it with one second remaining – and Peyton Krebs’ late empty netters in New Jersey, St. Louis, Nashville and Montreal.