Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres

Savoie made sure to make the most of the opportunities he was given in Rochester, taking in information and valuable experiences like time on the power play.

This time, in addition to his experience playing two games with the Amerks during their Eastern Conference Final series last season, has taught him what it takes to play at the professional level and what he can continue to work on to be the best he can be.

“…A couple guys got called up so we had a little bit of a depleted lineup in Rochester you could say. But I think it just provided a little bit more opportunity down there to play in those big moments. Get some power-play time, play when we’re holding the lead. So, those are just experiences I can take and bring them up to the next level,” he said.

Sabres coach Don Granato said the plan is for Savoie to get more practice time with the team before potentially putting him in the lineup.

“I think it’s only fair for him to get some practice time before he would jump into what would be his first game,” Granato said.