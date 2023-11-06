Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres

Matt Savoie was on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres for practice Monday after he was recalled from his conditioning loan with the Rochester Americans in the morning.
During his conditioning stint, Savoie wanted to pick up where he left off prior to the upper-body injury he sustained during the opening shift of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge finale on Sept. 18. The 19-year-old did just that, recording two goals and three assists in six games with the Amerks, including his first AHL goal against the Laval Rocket on Oct. 27.
“It was huge. I wanted to pick up right where I left off. I had a really good summer and just wanted to continue building on that,” Savoie said. “I was playing with really good linemates, and the coaching staff gave me really good opportunities. So yeah, it was good.”