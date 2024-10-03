'We've checked all the boxes' | Sights and sounds from the Sabres' final practice in Prague

PRAGUE, Czechia – Fans surrounded the tunnel as the Buffalo Sabres took the ice for practice inside O2 Arena on Thursday, their first skate in the building where they’ll open the season Friday against the New Jersey Devils.

Following two weeks of intense training camp practices, three preseason games, and one intercontinental flight, the regular season finally felt near.

“I think you could feel inside the room that the players were really feeling like, ‘Let’s get this practice done and get on to the real stuff,’” coach Lindy Ruff said.

Here are notes from the Sabres’ final tune-up ahead of the regular season.

1. Here’s how the Sabres lined up for the final practice session, with the same forward lines and defense pairs intact and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen manning the home net.