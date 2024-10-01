Q&A | Ales Kotalik talks love for Buffalo, '05-'06 and more

What what was your reaction to learning that Lindy was returning to the team?

I was kind of expecting that, but I thought that Lindy might have been [someone] in a hockey operations department – kind of like, I don't know, president of hockey operations or something. I was surprised that he still wanted to be a coach, so I've been following his return from the start. I saw all the press conferences, and I have to say that Lindy is still the same. He's got a great message for players, and I think it's going to be great for the organization now.

I heard that he mentioned our team and ’05-06, ’06-07, that's been mentioned during the press releases, and I'm proud that I was a part of those teams. I think that Lindy becoming the coach again is a great thing for the Sabres organization. I'm going to cheer for the best, and I’m hoping because it’s been a while since the Sabres got to the playoffs, and I'm hoping that he's going to bring the culture and the accountability from when I was a player. So, I'm looking forward to that.

What did you admire about him when he was your coach?

He was hard. Back then, it was a little different. Right now, all the coaches are trying to find all the positive things. They don't want to confront the players. I think he made me the player I was, and I will never forget that. He was a great coach, and off the ice, he was a great man, so I'm always a big fan of him. I was following his career after he left Buffalo, and I'm looking forward to seeing him in Prague. Hopefully, I'm going to have a chance to have a little chat with him, and wish him the best of luck in the future.

He was a great mentor. I met a bunch of coaches afterward in my career, and I just couldn't say enough about how he allowed me to become an NHL player. Playing for him was a challenge. I got stronger off the ice because of how he handled the players and how he communicated with me. So, I'm going to never forget that.

Has that helped you in life, even outside of hockey?

Yeah. A lot of things in sports and personal stuff are connected, and he was always helpful. There were ups and downs in those relationships like it always is. But, in the end, he was probably the best coach I ever had.

I want to add one thing. He's the right person for Buffalo because he's from Buffalo, right? He knows what the city is about and what the community is about and how Buffalo people work hard and cheer for their hockey club and the Bills, the football club. They have those two clubs, and they cheer for them no matter what, and that was a big thing for us not to disappoint those people and it always drove us a little more.

You're drafted in 1998 in the sixth round. What did you know about Buffalo at that time? What did you know about the city, and how did you kind of fall in love with it to the point where, like you said, it became your second home?

It's a long time ago, but, like, Dominik [Hasek] being there, it kind of put Buffalo on our map here in the Czech Republic, right? So, everybody was following that, and when I was drafted late, and even a year after my age, not much was expected from me. Being a sixth-round player, to make a team or make something happen in the league, you have to overcome all those like early draft picks, right? It goes year by year, and always new players are coming in, and I'm grateful I got the opportunity.

I played in a great system back in Rochester for a season. For whatever reason, they saw something in me, and I was able to jump over some guys they drafted way ahead of me. And finally, I made a mark for myself in the team, and I made it to the second season, and I went from there. So, it was a great school of life in Buffalo.

I didn't know much, but once I got there and spent some time in the community and around the people, I saw how great of a city it is, and even though it didn’t have the greatest [reputation] among the players in the NHL, that's those players’ opinions. They don't play for the Sabres, and they don't live in the area. I'm pretty sure that driving from the airport to the 33 highway to downtown is not quite fun from the bus. But once you live there, once you connect with the people around the team and in the community, you just start to love it. I don’t think it's a coincidence that a lot of guys who came to Buffalo and played there, that we acquired through free agency, they lived there after their careers – and that's not one player, that's a number of players. So it's a great place to be, and I wish I could be there. I wish I didn't get traded at that time so I could be there longer, you know.