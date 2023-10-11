Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday

The Buffalo Sabres took the ice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday for their final practice ahead of their season opener at home on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Following practice, Sabres coach Don Granato expressed his excitement to get the regular season started after a six-month offseason.

“It’s exciting to get the process going,” Granato said. “…When camp opens, you can’t replicate a regular season. Guys have had a lot of pent-up energy and excitement and adrenaline for the opener, and it’s a whole different animal in itself. But to get in a rhythm now, to finally get the season started and get back to a rhythm is something that is exciting – even beyond tomorrow’s game.”