Practice Report | Samuelsson returns to the ice

Notes from Monday's practice at KeyBank Center.

Royal
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres had full attendance for Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who missed the last two games due to illness, returned as a full participant.

“There’s no reason he can’t be a possibility (for Wednesday’s game), I don’t think,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “He’s been on the ice a couple times, was in yesterday.”

Beck Malenstyn was also a full participant. The forward returned to Friday’s practice in a limited capacity but didn’t play Saturday versus Seattle.

Here’s more from Monday’s skate.

Monday's practice lines

 

Forwards  
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
29 Beck Malenstyn48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
 96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen Goalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power10 Henri Jokiharju47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson75 Connor Clifton 
8 Dennis Gilbert23 Mattias Samuelsson 
 
 
 

News and notes

1. In the wake of Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Seattle, a game which Buffalo led 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Sabres on Monday addressed their lack of second- and third- period offense.

“We went with what we thought was a highly competitive practice,” Ruff said. “A lot of 1-on-1, 2-on-2, down-low stuff.

“I think we deferred to outside, last game. We started the game, if you looked at (Sam) Lafferty, he shot – just getting the puck to the net – it just went off a stick, went in. I thought the second period, we deferred to try to look for a high-skilled play on the perimeter. We had good zone time, but we didn’t generate good opportunities.”

Indeed, the Kraken outshot Buffalo 14-9 in the second period, tying the game with a pair of late tallies before adding four goals in the third.

2. Ruff also acknowledged the type of sudden swing, seen Saturday and several times this season, where the Sabres lose a once-firm grasp on a game.

“We’ve been a team, since the start of the year, that’s had a tough time dealing with, inside the game, a little bit of adversity,” Ruff said. “Whether it’s a lucky goal to start a third or we make a bad play – we’ve compounded that.”

On Saturday, Oliver Bjorkstand scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at the 3:08 mark of the third period, his in-tight shot taking an unfortunate bounce off Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson and into the net. Kaapo Kakko added a couple goals in the next few minutes to give the Kraken a commanding lead.

“We haven’t had the next couple lines come out and say, ‘That ain’t gonna happen again,’” Ruff continued. “To lose in that style… You’ve got to hate losing more than you like winning.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres will practice again Tuesday before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Tickets are available here.

Puck drop for Wednesday's nationally televised game (TNT, truTV, Max) is scheduled for 6 p.m.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Samuelsson (illness) could return for Wednesday's game

Sabres unable to hold onto early lead in loss to Kraken

At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Update | Ziemer returns to role as 'Mr. Consistent' with Minnesota after capturing World Juniors gold

Practice Report | Samuelsson remains absent due to illness, unlikely to play Saturday

Jan. 11 is Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center

Quinn strikes twice as Sabres shut out Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Senators 0

Sabres to hold 'Buffalo Bills Night' on Tuesday, March 4

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres at World Juniors | Kleber, Ziemer win gold with Team USA

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1