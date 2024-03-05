Luukkonen embracing workload as Sabres' primary starter

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen embraced the challenge of starting on back-to-back nights for the Buffalo Sabres this past weekend, the continuation of what has been a busy workload for the 24-year-old goaltender.
“It feels great to have the confidence of the coaching staff,” Luukkonen said after practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. “Starting back-to-back, it’s not a usual thing you get to do as a goalie. It feels great to have the trust of the coaching staff to get those two back-to-back starts. It was great.”
Luukkonen has now started 19 of Buffalo’s last 21 games since Jan. 11 and has a .928 save percentage, which ranks third among NHL goaltenders in that span (minimum four games played). He has already set NHL career highs in starts (38) and games played (35) with 20 games still remaining.