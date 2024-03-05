Luukkonen embracing workload as Sabres' primary starter

The back-to-back outings presented a new opportunity, even given his recent workload. Luukkonen had only started on back-to-back nights once prior in the NHL, back in December of 2021. He made a combined 69 saves on 73 shots in those games.

Luukkonen made 52 saves on 57 shots this time around, including a 22-save victory in the first game against Vegas. While he allowed two goals in the third period of the latter game against the Jets, he said felt good all the way through.

In fact, the goaltender feels the heavy workload has been advantageous to his game.

“You’re not mentally struggling with not knowing when the next game is,” he said. “It just kind of keeps on rolling. You know you have a practice day, and you have the next game coming and you know you’re gonna get the start.

“It’s a good feeling and it kind of takes a load off from your mental game because you know that you get the next game pretty fast usually. It has helped me a lot. I’ve said it before, it’s kind of where every goalie wants to be.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice.

1. Sabres coach Don Granato said he does not expect Luukkonen to start on back-to-back nights again this week given the fact that both games are on the road, with a late-night flight from Toronto to Nashville intensifying the workload.

“It’s different – much, much different than playing back-to-back at home,” Granato said.