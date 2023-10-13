Greenway feeling healthy, confident as season kicks off

When targeting potential acquisitions ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato spoke highly of Jordan Greenway to general manager Kevyn Adams and insisted he was a player who had yet to reach his full potential.

Greenway offered a glimpse of that potential on Thursday. He played a physical game, was aggressive on the forecheck, and broke up plays in the defensive zone during the Sabres’ season-opening loss to the New York Rangers.

Greenway, who had his first full offseason and training camp with the team since being acquired in a trade with Minnesota last March, was pleased with his performance but knows he has more to give.

“… For game one, I was pretty happy,” Greenway said. “I feel I played hard, and I played pretty well defensively. Offensively, I think there’s more. We expect more as a line, as a team, as an individual. But yeah, overall, my game was alright.”

The 6-foot-6 forward spent the summer focusing on rehabbing some minor injuries and is feeling back to normal. Last season, Greenway struggled to find his game after having offseason shoulder surgery. He tallied seven points (2+5) in 42 games with the Wild and scored four goals in 17 games with the Sabres following the trade.

The 26-year-old is looking forward to the season ahead now that he is healthy.

“I still had a couple of issues that I was dealing with. It was tough, man. It was a tough injury. I’m not making any excuses, but it was tough,” Greenway said. “But now, it’s nice. I feel like it’s kind of in the past for me. I’ve kind of overcome it. Now we’re here and I’m just looking forward.”

After practice, Granato emphasized what Greenway’s game is like when he’s feeling his best.

“He's engaging, physically engaging. He’s using his reach, his athleticism to kill plays, disrupt plays, and he has a presence when he's on his game. There's a real presence to him,” Granato said. “… He has a very good feel. He's got hockey sense. He knows where to get a puck, his spatial orientation is really good, and he's an athlete. He's agile for a big guy and so when he's on his game, he's all of that.”