'That next man up mentality is huge’ | Sabres playing through adversity with early injuries

The carousel of injuries continued for the Buffalo Sabres this week.

Zach Benson was sidelined for the season opener after taking a puck to the face in practice on Wednesday. Owen Power practiced without a non-contact jersey on Wednesday and looked primed to play against the Rangers, but he was held out due to an illness.

Josh Norris, who played in just three games last year after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators, didn’t finish the game due to an upper-body injury.

Coach Lindy Ruff said after Friday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter that it’s a separate injury from the oblique issue that ended Norris’ 2024-25 season. He'll continue to be evaluated on Friday and will not play Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Defenseman Bowen Byram, who’s missed significant action during his career due to concussion and lower-body injuries, feels for his teammate.

“It sucks; knock on wood, I’ve been there before,” Byram said. "Things are going to happen for whatever reason, but you feel awful for him. But I know he's a mentally strong guy that's unfortunately been through it before, so he knows what he needs to do to get back and playing.

“It's pretty unfortunate when you see how good he looked in the preseason, and it's frustrating. ... I'm not worried about him. I know he works hard and he'll be back soon.”