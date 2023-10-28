Practice Report | Comrie to miss time with lower-body injury, Clifton suspended two games 

Goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams announced prior to Saturday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

Comrie sustained the injury during the second period of Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, which was his third start of the season.

“He had an MRI first thing this morning. Looks like he’s going to miss some time,” Adams said. “You know, you’ve got to see over the next couple days how it settles down and everything, but he’ll be in that situation where it’s probably at least a few weeks. But like I said, you won’t know until the first 48 hours and you kind of get more information. But that’s what it looks like as of now.”

With fellow goaltender Devon Levi still day to day with a lower-body injury, the Sabres recalled Devin Cooley from the Rochester Americans on Saturday.

Cooley was on the ice for practice and is expected to back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Sunday’s matchup with the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center.

Adams provided an update on Levi’s injury but shared that he will not be ready for Sunday.

“Devon had a good day yesterday, a good day today. But he hasn’t been able to practice and he’s not ready to play. So, don’t want to put him in a situation where you’re backing up,” Adams said.

Levi has been out since Oct. 19 after starting in Buffalo’s first four games of the season. Adams said the hope is that Levi will join the team at practice Tuesday and then be ready to go by Wednesday.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s practice.