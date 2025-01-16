Practice Report | 6-on-5 defense remains the focal point

News and notes

1. Jiri Kulich (lower body) skated for a second straight day but is unlikely to play Friday versus Pittsburgh.

"Kulich is doing well," Ruff said. "I don't believe he's gonna be an option tomorrow.”

Buffalo's coach left little doubt about the rookie forward’s position when he does return.

“My gut tells me to keep him at center,” Ruff said. "He’s used his speed, he comes out of the defensive zone with the puck a lot better than being on the wall. There’s times he’s been able to just be kind of a one-man breakout. And I think it’s helped his offensive game too. That puts us in a situation where, when he comes back, someone will have to go to the wing, but I think that’s what this league is about.”

2. Ruff also provided an update on forward Jordan Greenway, who’s “progressing” after undergoing surgery for a middle-body injury in December:

“He’s on a schedule that he’ll be skating now for still a couple weeks on his own to see where he’s at.”

3. Buffalo’s penalty kill went 3-for-3 in Wednesday’s win and, since Dec. 23, ranks third in the NHL with an 88-percent success rate.

“We’re getting serious buy-in by the four on the ice,” said defenseman Connor Clifton, who leads the team with 2:58 of shorthanded time on ice per game this season.

“It starts with our neutral zone. I think earlier in the year, we were letting them (get) into our zone clean, get their head up and make plays. And when you give them a free entry, they’re going to get some rush chances and they’re going to get extended zone time.

And then in zone, it’s just been great. … We’ve finally found a rotation and it’s been really effective in killing some good power plays as of late.”

In comparison, during the 13-game winless streak, the Sabres killed off just 69.2 percent of shorthanded situations.

“Overall, I think executing the small stuff like staying in lanes, not giving up the seam plays, not making that big mistake where a failed clear costs you an unbelievable chance,” Ruff added of the recent success.

4. Clifton missed time during Wednesday's second period, as he required stitches after taking a stick to the nose. He finished the night with a team-high-tying four hits, including some booming ones, in 16:37 of ice time.

"I was a little mad, I won't lie, so kind of took it out on them," Clifton said. "I've found I haven't been stepping up too much, honestly, in the middle of the ice like I did last night, really since my suspension – back of my mind, maybe. It is a big part of my game, playing physical and being hard to play against."

In October 2023, at the beginning of his time with the Sabres, the defenseman was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head.

Clifton also recorded the primary assist on McLeod's first-minute goal Wednesday, earning his first point since Dec. 20 to snap a 10-game drought.

"I never really value my play on whether I'm producing offensively or not," said Clifton, who's up to eight points this season. "But it's nice to get those."

5. The Sabres concluded practice by singing happy birthday to Jason Zucker, who’s celebrating his 33rd.

Check out Tuesday’s story to read about the veteran’s impact through half a season in Buffalo.