Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Alex Tuch has been selected as the Buffalo Sabres’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

One nominee is selected from each of the NHL’s 32 clubs. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee including commissioner Gary Bettman along with past winners of the King Clancy Trophy and NHL Foundation Player Award.

The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Tuch is Buffalo’s nominee for the fourth straight year. He continued to serve the community in 2025-26 through his AT9 Foundation, which exists “to provide emotional and financial support to families in need, while fostering a sense of hope, strength, and community.”

The AT9 Foundation’s work this season included its annual holiday toy drive, which benefited WNY Compassion Connection in its mission to support grieving children and families.