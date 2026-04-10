Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The award is given to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Tuch King Clancy_1920x1080
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch has been selected as the Buffalo Sabres’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

One nominee is selected from each of the NHL’s 32 clubs. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee including commissioner Gary Bettman along with past winners of the King Clancy Trophy and NHL Foundation Player Award.

The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Tuch is Buffalo’s nominee for the fourth straight year. He continued to serve the community in 2025-26 through his AT9 Foundation, which exists “to provide emotional and financial support to families in need, while fostering a sense of hope, strength, and community.”

The AT9 Foundation’s work this season included its annual holiday toy drive, which benefited WNY Compassion Connection in its mission to support grieving children and families.

Supporting WNY Compassion Connection

The full list of King Clancy nominees is as follows:

Anaheim Ducks: Lukas Dostal

Boston Bruins: Jordan Harris

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Malinski

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marcus Foligno

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Alexander Wennberg

Seattle Kraken: Joey Daccord

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares

Utah Mammoth: Alexander Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets: Gabriel Vilardi

News Feed

‘Being a part of this group is a privilege’ | Osburn, Zelenov to compete for national championship with Wisconsin

Single-game playoff tickets for Round 1 to go on sale Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Surprised by Colten Ellis’ shutout? His Sabres teammates aren’t

Injuries and transactions | Latest on Lyon, Carrick

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Blue Jackets 0

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres find their game after slow start, take over 1st in Atlantic

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Rangers 3

Sabres announce 2026 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Dahlin selected as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

2025-26 Rick Martin Award Finalists: Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch

Sabres re-commit to defense, pass ‘big test’ vs. Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Welcome to the Playoffs | Watch Parties, Rally Towels, and more ways to get involved this postseason

Sabres clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs