Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
Sabres announce training camp roster update
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance
'It's special to watch' | Benson continues dynamic preseason with game-winning goal vs. Columbus
Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester
Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players
Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale

Notes from Saturday's practice.

BUF_ 20231007 Krebs

Peyton Krebs said his phone was flooded with text messages when he returned to the dressing room following the Sabres’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. There was even a social media post from his father, who had been watching proudly.

Such is life for a kid from Western Canada who had just fought Sidney Crosby.

“I mean, he was my favorite player growing up since I can remember,” Krebs said Saturday. “Definitely something I didn’t expect, but it was fun. Battling hard, two competitive guys who like to win. It was fun.”

The fight with Crosby may not have been a moment Krebs would have envisioned for himself as recently as two years ago, but it exemplified the identity he has crafted during his time in a Sabres uniform.

Krebs was less than two years removed from being drafted with the 17th-overall pick when the Sabres acquired him from the Golden Knights in November 2021. He had a reputation as a gifted passer who had enjoyed a productive junior career with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League.

Krebs has put his playmaking on display during his time in Buffalo, but – on a young team full of offensive talent – has chosen to blend his skill with a tenacious, shutdown mentality. That process accelerated last year, when he settled in on a line centering Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo.

“I’ve allowed myself to find a role where I want to be the guy that can shut down the top lines, can play PK, can win every faceoff I can,” Krebs said. “I want to be the guy that coach can rely on every shift to get the puck out, have a good stick, go gets some shots on net, put the next line out there.

“And I know I for sure can put up points in this league, but the main goal for me is to continue to get better every day, just keep giving my team an opportunity to win. That’s the goal.”

With Okposo out of the lineup, Granato pointed to the absence of the Krebs line as a missing ingredient in the 7-4 loss to the Penguins. The trio takes the ice on a mission to hunt pucks on the forecheck and tire the opposition so that – if they don’t score themselves – the next line out can benefit.

“Those three guys together, they bring attributes to our team that others need to pick up on,” Granato said. “And they have, and they will more. But that is a very, very important trio for us, especially where we’re at right now.”

Krebs has merged that mindset with a refusal to back down from a battle and a propensity to get under opponents’ skin – even if it’s his childhood idol. Krebs combined with Tyson Jost to send Penguins defenseman Kris Letang to the ice behind the Pittsburgh net on Friday. Crosby followed Krebs to the half wall and delivered a couple of cross-checks before both players dropped their gloves.

Krebs flashed a big smile afterwards as he and Crosby exchanged words from their respective penalty boxes.

“I said, ‘Now we’ve got to sit in here for five minutes,’” Krebs shared. “He said his legs were going to hurt more than mine. I said yeah, he’s a little older so it makes sense.

“I like to play hard and so does he. We’re just trying to do our jobs.”

Here are more notes from Saturday’s practice.

1. The Sabres trimmed their training camp roster to 25 players following their practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Lukas Rousek and Ryan Johnson were assigned to Rochester while Brandon Biro, Kale Clague, and Riley Stillman were assigned pending waiver clearance.

NHL teams must submit their 23-man rosters to start the regular season by 5 p.m. Monday. The Sabres’ current group of 25 includes forwards Jack Quinn, who will miss the start of the season after having offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles, and Matt Savoie, who returned to practice Friday after missing the preseason with an upper-body injury.

2. Here’s how the Sabres lined up for practice, including Rousek and Johnson. (Biro, Clague, and Stillman did not practice.)

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner - 72 Tage Thompson - 89 Alex Tuch

12 Jordan Greenway - 37 Casey Mittelstadt - 9 Zach Benson

77 JJ Peterka - 24 Dylan Cozens - 71 Victor Olofsson

28 Zemgus Girgensons - 19 Peyton Krebs - 21 Kyle Okposo

13 Lukas Rousek - 17 Tyson Jost - 93 Matt Savoie

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin - 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power - 10 Henri Jokiharju

6 Erik Johnson - 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson - 78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

3. Granato shared how Jacob Bryson earned a spot as one of seven defensemen on the NHL roster as of Saturday, praising the 25-year-old’s performance in four preseason games.

“He has used the offseason to step back, I think, and gain experience from a real challenging season a year ago,” Granato said. “[He] didn’t look like himself at times when you compare it to the season before and had a tough time getting out of it.

“Through this camp, he’s really played very, very well. I think he had four exhibition games early and was really good in all of those. He looks like a different guy.”