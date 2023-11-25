At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 2

Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal with 2:44 remaining to propel the Buffalo Sabres to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 to open the third period. Jeff Skinner buried a pass from Tuch on the power play to put the Sabres on the board, then assisted on Tuch’s winning goal later in the period. Kyle Okposo scored the tying goal with 9:08 remaining as part of a five-shot effort.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for his fifth victory of the season. Victor Olofsson tallied two assists for the second straight game.

Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller scored goals for the Penguins.