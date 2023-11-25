News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 2

Alex Tuch scored late to complete a 3rd-period rally.

20231124 Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal with 2:44 remaining to propel the Buffalo Sabres to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins inside KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 to open the third period. Jeff Skinner buried a pass from Tuch on the power play to put the Sabres on the board, then assisted on Tuch’s winning goal later in the period. Kyle Okposo scored the tying goal with 9:08 remaining as part of a five-shot effort.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for his fifth victory of the season. Victor Olofsson tallied two assists for the second straight game.

Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller scored goals for the Penguins.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 16:46 – Sidney Crosby from Jake Guentzel (1-0, PIT)

The Sabres and Penguins accounted for nine scoring chances apiece at 5-on-5 during the first period, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Penguins capitalized when Guentzel intercepted a breakout pass in the Buffalo zone and quickly found Crosby, who buried a one-time shot from the high slot.

Period 2, 16:44 – Lars Eller from Matt Nieto (2-0, PIT)

Nieto was on the receiving end of a turnover near the Buffalo net and passed to Eller, who scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left faceoff circle.

Period 3, 5:13 (PP) – Jeff Skinner from Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson (2-1, PIT)

The Sabres broke through on their third power play of the night, after Mattias Samuelsson drew a holding call against Evgeni Malkin. Tuch delivered the pass to Skinner, who was left alone in front of the Pittsburgh net and picked the corner over Nedeljkovic’s glove.

Jeff Skinner scores 9th of season

Period 3, 10:52 – Kyle Okposo from Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson

Okposo scored his first goal of the season on his fifth shot of the night – a puck fired toward the net from the left boards the deflected in off the stick of Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Dahlin earned his 200th career assist on the goal.

Kyle Okposo ties game at 2-2

Period 3, 17:16 – Alex Tuch from Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt

Skinner won the puck behind the Pittsburgh goal and passed in front to Tuch, who buried his sixth goal of the season.

Alex Tuch gives Sabres 3-2 lead

UP NEXT

The Sabres visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday to open a stretch of four straight games on the road. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.