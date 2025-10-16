At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Senators 4

Ryan McLeod scored shorthanded to spark a four-goal second period for the Buffalo Sabres, who rode their special teams to an 8-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The win snapped an 0-3 start to the season for the Sabres, who had gone 0-for-11 on the power play and scored a combined two goals in those losses. They went 3-for-3 on the man advantage Wednesday, including a pair of goals from Jason Zucker.

McLeod and Jack Quinn also finished the game with two goals apiece, while Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich contributed their first goals of the season.

Zach Benson, making his season debut with a face shield after being hospitalized due to a cut on his face, tallied four assists. Josh Doan added three assists for his first points as a member of the Sabres.

McLeod’s shorthanded goal was the turning point in a tumultuous second period, which began with the two teams tied 1-1. Buffalo fell behind on a goal power-play goal from Jake Sanderson, who jammed the puck over the goal line amid a net-front scrum.

The Sabres challenged Sanderson’s goal unsuccessfully for goaltender interference, giving the Senators a power play and a chance to extend their lead to 3-1. Instead, McLeod capitalized on a misplay by Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen to tie the game at 2-2.

The Sabres followed with the go-ahead goal from Tuch and two power-play goals from Zucker before the end of the second period. Ottawa scored twice to open the third, but Buffalo responded quickly with McLeod and Quinn’s second goals of the night.

Alex Lyon started for the fourth straight game and made 33 saves for his first win as a member of the Sabres.

Buffalo finished the night 4-for-5 on the penalty kill, improving to 15-for-16 on the season.

Sabres forward Justin Danforth blocked a shot early in the second period and left the game with a lower-body injury.