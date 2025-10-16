At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Senators 4

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's 1st win of the season.

20251015 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ryan McLeod scored shorthanded to spark a four-goal second period for the Buffalo Sabres, who rode their special teams to an 8-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The win snapped an 0-3 start to the season for the Sabres, who had gone 0-for-11 on the power play and scored a combined two goals in those losses. They went 3-for-3 on the man advantage Wednesday, including a pair of goals from Jason Zucker.

McLeod and Jack Quinn also finished the game with two goals apiece, while Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich contributed their first goals of the season.

Zach Benson, making his season debut with a face shield after being hospitalized due to a cut on his face, tallied four assists. Josh Doan added three assists for his first points as a member of the Sabres.

McLeod’s shorthanded goal was the turning point in a tumultuous second period, which began with the two teams tied 1-1. Buffalo fell behind on a goal power-play goal from Jake Sanderson, who jammed the puck over the goal line amid a net-front scrum.

The Sabres challenged Sanderson’s goal unsuccessfully for goaltender interference, giving the Senators a power play and a chance to extend their lead to 3-1. Instead, McLeod capitalized on a misplay by Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen to tie the game at 2-2.

The Sabres followed with the go-ahead goal from Tuch and two power-play goals from Zucker before the end of the second period. Ottawa scored twice to open the third, but Buffalo responded quickly with McLeod and Quinn’s second goals of the night.

Alex Lyon started for the fourth straight game and made 33 saves for his first win as a member of the Sabres.

Buffalo finished the night 4-for-5 on the penalty kill, improving to 15-for-16 on the season.

Sabres forward Justin Danforth blocked a shot early in the second period and left the game with a lower-body injury.

Statistics

20251015 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

OTT 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 8:01 (PP) – Jack Quinn (1) from Bowen Byram (1) and Rasmus Dahlin (2)

Jack Quinn scores on the power play

OTT 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 16:09 – Tim Stutzle (1) from Fabian Zetterlund (1) and Jordan Spence (1)

OTT 2, BUF 1 | Period 2, 3:58 (PP) – Jake Sanderson (1) from Ridly Greig (2) and Dylan Cozens (2)

OTT 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 6:46 (SH) – Ryan McLeod (1) from Zach Benson (1) and Owen Power (1)

Ryan McLeod scores shorthanded

OTT 2, BUF 3 | Period 2, 10:17 – Alex Tuch (1) from Jacob Bryson (1) and Josh Doan (1)

Alex Tuch scores his first of the season

OTT 2, BUF 4 | Period 2, 11:46 (PP) – Jason Zucker (2) from Rasmus Dahlin (3) and Zach Benson (2)

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 4-2 lead

OTT 2, BUF 5 | Period 2, 13:43 (PP) – Jason Zucker (3) from Josh Doan (2) and Tage Thompson (1)

Jason Zucker scores his 2nd of the game

OTT 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 0:40 – Shane Pinto (5) from Jordan Spence (2) and Jake Sanderson (4)

OTT 4, BUF 5 | Period 3, 2:15 – Lars Eller (1) from Nick Cousins (1) and Jordan Spence (3).

OTT 4, BUF 6 | Period 3, 2:32 – Ryan McLeod (2) from Alex Tuch (2) and Josh Doan (3)

Ryan McLeod scores his 2nd of the game

OTT 4, BUF 7 | Period 3, 3:17 – Jack Quinn (2) from Peyton Krebs (1)

Jack Quinn gives the Sabres a 7-4 lead

OTT 4, BUF 8 | Period 3, 16:44 (EN) – Jiri Kulich (1) from Tage Thompson (2) and Zach Benson (3)

Jiri Kulich scores empty-net goal

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 8 - Senators 4

Photo gallery

Victory speech

Go inside the room following the 8-4 win!

Postgame sound

Ryan McLeod - Oct. 15, 2025

Alex Tuch - Oct. 15, 2025

Jason Zucker - Oct. 15, 2025

Lindy Ruff - Oct. 15, 2025

Up next

The homestand continues on Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers.

The team will be holding its first-ever Mascot Madness game, with eight mascots from around the NHL and Western New York set to be in attendance. Find out more here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop schedule for 1.

