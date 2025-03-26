At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2

Jacob Bernard-Docker scored the tying goal against his former team and coach Lindy Ruff hit a rare milestone in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The victory was Ruff’s 600th as coach of the Sabres, making him just the second coach in NHL history to hit the milestone with one franchise. The other was Al Arbour, who won 740 games with the New York Islanders.

Bernard-Docker, acquired from the Senators alongside forward Josh Norris ahead of the trade deadline on March 7, was playing his third game as a member of the Sabres and his first at home. His second-period goal was his third point in that timeframe, having previously notched a pair of assists in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also scored goals for Buffalo. The latter broke a 2-2 tie 1:23 into the third period.

James Reimer made 30 saves and earned his second straight win in goal.

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored goals for the Senators while Anton Forsberg made 21 saves. The Sabres improved to 3-0-0 against the Senators this season with a final matchup scheduled for April 1.