Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Rangers

NEW YORK – Mattias Samuelsson was on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres for their morning skate at Madison Square Garden on Monday and is considered a game-time decision for their meeting with the New York Rangers, coach Don Granato said.

Samuelsson sustained an upper-body injury during the first period of Buffalo’s loss in New Jersey on Saturday and did not return.

“Samuelsson looks good,” Granato siad. “It will be obviously a game-time decision, but he looked good all the way through, so good news.”

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.