Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener

News Feed

buffalo sabres tage thompson letter to buffalo 2023-24 season opener

Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 
buffalo sabres home opener details bag policy mobile ticketing party in the plaza schedule

What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres sign defenseman owen power seven year contract extension october 11 2023

Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice report october 11 2023 regular season slate don granato erik johnson connor clifton

Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday
buffalo sabres zach benson feature october 11 peyton krebs james patrick

'The passion he has is contagious' | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game
buffalo sabres to wear commemorative rick jeanneret jersey patch

Sabres to wear commemorative "RJ" jersey patch throughout 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres practice report october 10 casey mittelstadt update zach benson roster

Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center
buffalo sabres announce new 2023 2024 team dog blue

Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin contract extension press conference kevyn adams

'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 9 3 roster storylines zach benson rasmus dahlin

Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 9 2023 rasmus dahlin zach benson kevyn adams

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
buffalo sabres sign defenseman rasmus dahlin eight year contract extension october 9 2023

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 

Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener

The Party in the Plaza kicks off at 4 p.m. with the RJ Way unveiling.

buf_sabresgamepreview_10122023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Heading into the 2023-24 season, general manager Kevyn Adams wanted to prioritize signing defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contract extensions as key pieces of the Sabres’ young core.

That plan came to fruition ahead of the team’s home opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday as Adams secured Dahlin with an eight-year contract extension Monday and signed Power to a seven-year extension on Wednesday.

Both defensemen have now joined Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Mattias Samuelsson as core players who have signed long-term contracts since the start of last season. The lengthy contracts serve as an indicator of the players’ commitment to the organization and belief in what’s happening in Buffalo.

"All I can really speak to is the commitment these young guys are making to be here and be here a long time and believe in what’s happening and believe something special is happening,” Adams said.

Kevyn Adams addresses the media

Following the team's morning skate, Power reflected on why he saw himself in Buffalo long-term. 

"I think when I first got here I fell in love with the city. It was awesome," Power said. "And then I think you look at the group we have from management down and kind of the core of that we’ve been building, I think it was a pretty easy decision to want to be here long-term."

Owen Power addresses the media

A limited number of tickets are still available for tonight's game, click here to secure your seat

Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. Tune in on MSG at 6:30 p.m. for the pregame show. 

Here are five things to know ahead of the season opener.

1. Projected lines

Here's how the group lined up for morning skate:

October 12, 2023
53 Jeff Skinner
72 Tage Thompson
89 Alex Tuch
77 JJ Peterka
24 Dylan Cozens
71 Victor Olofsson
12 Jordan Greenway
37 Casey Mittelstadt
9 Zach Benson
28 Zemgus Girgensons
19 Peyton Krebs
21 Kyle Okposo
17 Tyson Jost
93 Matt Savoie
26 Rasmus Dahlin
23 Mattias Samuelsson
27 Devon Levi
25 Owen Power
10 Henri Jokiharju
31 Eric Comrie
6 Erik Johnson
75 Connor Clifton
1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
78 Jacob Bryson

2. Benson's debut

Forward Zach Benson is set to make his NHL debut against the Rangers. Benson (18 years, 153 days) will become the second-youngest Sabre to appear in a regular-season game behind only Pierre Turgeon (18 years, 41 days), according to Sabres PR.

As the youngest team in the NHL, coach Don Granato believes the Sabres are in a better position this season after the experience the young group gained from last year, after coming just one point short of a playoff berth.

“I think we have the ability to bring a young player in like Benson because he’s surrounded with more experience than our younger guys were a year ago,” Granato said. “I think we’re in a better position to handle a younger guy now than maybe we were one season ago.”

Don Granato addresses the media

3. In the crease

Devon Levi is expected to start in goal after appearing in the starter’s crease during the team’s morning skate.

According to Sabres PR, the 21-year-old would become the youngest Sabres goaltender to start in a season-opening game since Mika Noronen (21 years, 110 days) did so on Oct. 5, 2000.

Last season, Levi posted a 5-2-0 record in seven starts for the Sabres.

4. Establishing an identity

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo shared that there is a feeling of composure in the locker room heading into the first game of the regular season.

"I don't think we're looking at this as the end-all be-all game," Okposo said. "We've got to come out and show everybody what we can do. It's more business as usual than it's been in the past, and I think that's a good thing. ... We want to come out obvioulsy and have a good start and want to establish an identity early."

5. Know before you go

Fans attending the game are encouraged to get there early for the special unveiling of RJ Way in memory of Sabres Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Immediately following the reveal, the players will walk the Blue and Gold Carpet into KeyBank Center.

For more information on the night, including bag policies, mobile ticketing info, and the schedule of events, click here.