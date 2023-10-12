Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener

Heading into the 2023-24 season, general manager Kevyn Adams wanted to prioritize signing defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contract extensions as key pieces of the Sabres’ young core.

That plan came to fruition ahead of the team’s home opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday as Adams secured Dahlin with an eight-year contract extension Monday and signed Power to a seven-year extension on Wednesday.

Both defensemen have now joined Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Mattias Samuelsson as core players who have signed long-term contracts since the start of last season. The lengthy contracts serve as an indicator of the players’ commitment to the organization and belief in what’s happening in Buffalo.

"All I can really speak to is the commitment these young guys are making to be here and be here a long time and believe in what’s happening and believe something special is happening,” Adams said.