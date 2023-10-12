News Feed

Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension
Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday
'The passion he has is contagious' | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game
Sabres to wear commemorative "RJ" jersey patch throughout 2023-24 season
Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center
Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season
'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
Sabres announce training camp roster update

What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store

Catch up on policies, ticketing info, plus a rundown of Thursday's schedule.

SMKT-11692_-_Home_Opener_Rundown_1920x1080
It’s that time of year again – leaves are falling, the air is changing, and Buffalo Sabres hockey is returning to KeyBank Center beginning with the Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store on Thursday.

We know it’s been a long summer for all of us. So, here are some reminders for those attending the game along with a schedule of what we have planned for opening night.

Bag Policy: Travel Light and Expedite

Per NHL rules, all bags, backpacks, and purses are prohibited. Clutches and wristlets no larger than 4" x 6" x 1.5” are permitted and will be subject to visual inspection. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after they go through a thorough security screening.

Mobile Ticketing

We strongly recommend the following tips to get you in the door:

  • Add your ticket(s) to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving to KeyBank Center to avoid slow or weak Wi-Fi or cellular connection.
  • Make sure you have a full battery charge before you head to the arena.
  • If you are attending with guests, transfer each person their own ticket in advance.

Thursday’s schedule

Here’s a rundown of all the events happening for the Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store.

4 p.m. – RJ Trailblazing Sign and Party in the Plaza: The Sabres will unveil a sign on the corner of Perry Street and Illinois Street dubbing the area as “RJ Way,” a tribute to late Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. Fans are encouraged to attend the dedication in memory of RJ.

Immediately following the unveiling of RJ Way, a Party in the Plaza will begin featuring the return of the Blue and Gold Carpet. Players will pull up to Alumni Plaza in cars provided by Northtown Automotive and greet fans as they walk the carpet into KeyBank Center.

The first 5,000 fans in Alumni Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. will receive a “Let’s Go Buffalo” rally towel, presented by The BFLO Store.

5 p.m. – KeyBank Center doors open: All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative “RJ Way” street sign upon entrance into the building.

7 p.m. – Player intros and ceremony honoring RJ: The Jeanneret family will be in attendance as we remember the legendary voice of the Sabres. Fans are encouragd to be in their seats by 6:50.

Following the ceremony, we’ll get you ready for puck drop with the 2023-24 video open, which you can watch below.

Throughout the game:

  • The Buffalo Sabres Foundation will hold a special 50/50 Raffle with a $100,000 guaranteed jackpot plus additional prizes including signed memorabilia, an RJ jersey, and more. Purchase your 50/50 tickets now at Sabres.com/5050.
  • The new Coca-Cola concession stand, located outside of the Lexus Club, will offer new food and beverage options for fans.
  • E&J Gallo Winery will be providing samples of their products to fans by the New Amsterdam bar near Section 106.
  • Giveaways by Seneca Resorts and Casinos, including an opportunity to win a suite for a game this season.