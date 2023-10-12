What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store

Thursday’s schedule

Here’s a rundown of all the events happening for the Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store.

4 p.m. – RJ Trailblazing Sign and Party in the Plaza: The Sabres will unveil a sign on the corner of Perry Street and Illinois Street dubbing the area as “RJ Way,” a tribute to late Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. Fans are encouraged to attend the dedication in memory of RJ.

Immediately following the unveiling of RJ Way, a Party in the Plaza will begin featuring the return of the Blue and Gold Carpet. Players will pull up to Alumni Plaza in cars provided by Northtown Automotive and greet fans as they walk the carpet into KeyBank Center.

The first 5,000 fans in Alumni Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. will receive a “Let’s Go Buffalo” rally towel, presented by The BFLO Store.

5 p.m. – KeyBank Center doors open: All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative “RJ Way” street sign upon entrance into the building.

7 p.m. – Player intros and ceremony honoring RJ: The Jeanneret family will be in attendance as we remember the legendary voice of the Sabres. Fans are encouragd to be in their seats by 6:50.

Following the ceremony, we’ll get you ready for puck drop with the 2023-24 video open, which you can watch below.