"The passion he has is contagious" | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game

His coach in Winnipeg, former Sabres defenseman James Patrick, noticed Benson was constantly bringing his skates home with him to play on the outdoor rinks. There was concern he would overwork himself, but Patrick decided he’d rather have that than someone who wasn’t putting in the work at all.

“He is a rink rat through and through. He’s the true story of a kid you have to kick off the ice. He’s the type of kid who would spend the whole day on a rink,” Patrick said. “We asked him not to do that because we thought it might be a little too demanding on him, but it was always a tongue-in-cheek for me because I knew the kid loved the game so much. If he wanted to be skating all night, I wasn’t going to stop him.”

During the 2021-22 season, Benson recorded 63 points (25+38) in 58 games and added nine goals and 14 assists in 15 playoff games. While his talent was on full display, the de Konings and Patrick learned more about the parts of Benson’s game that separated him from the rest.

His hockey IQ, tenacity, and two-way game shined as his passion for hockey beamed through the smile on his face. Patrick also noticed how receptive the young forward was to feedback and how he used it to get better and better each day.

“Not once did he ever question what I was telling him or have an answer back that I didn’t want to hear, or disagree with me,” Patrick said. “Like I said, he was so easy. He was very coachable, very respectful.”

Over time, Patrick and Benson developed a strong bond over their love and knowledge of the game. Patrick loved how Benson always wore his smile and brought the best attitude to the rink.

Even in Patrick’s most serious moments, like when he was discussing a bad game with his team, he couldn’t help but smile at Benson, who couldn’t shake the grin from his face. While trying to remain stern, Patrick would have to look away from Benson to regain his composure and get his point across to his team.

“I’d see Zach on the ice and I’d say, ‘Do you’ve got to be looking at me like that when I’m in a serious moment with the team? Can’t you just wipe that smile off your face?’ And he’d go, ‘Well, you know, I’m just excited about being here today.’ That’s how it was coaching Zach,” Patrick said. “He made it a joy. When you’d walk in the dressing room, he was in a fantastic mood every day. I loved that.”

Benson recalled the moments when Patrick would be serious with his team.

“You know, it’d be pretty funny. Sometimes he’d get so into it and he would start elbowing the wall or he’d be showing us what to do and he’d get so intense and he’d kind of slam his elbow against the wall,” Benson said. “And I’d just be chuckling because I was just thinking, ‘Aw, that must hurt his elbow!’”