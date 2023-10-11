"The passion he has is contagious" | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game

Travis and Carmelle de Koning were initially hesitant when the Winnipeg Ice reached out about serving as a billet family for a young, incoming player named Zach Benson.
The de Konings had just decided they were going to retire from being billets after hosting another Ice player, Peyton Krebs, who they believed was one of a kind and the perfect addition to their home. After Krebs had his season interrupted by the pandemic and his time with the family cut short, Travis and Carmelle were worried that other prospects wouldn’t mesh with their family as seamlessly as he did.
So, when the phone rang and the de Konings' sons Ashton and Dane begged their parents to continue billeting, the family felt there was only one person who could make the decision. They reached out to Krebs to find out more about Benson and whether or not he’d be a good fit for their home.
“He said that he had spent some time with Zach before and thought that Zach was a really good kid and could use a good, stable household as he went into the next stage of his hockey career,” Travis de Koning said. “So, that was our first kind of foray into deciding that we were going to do it again. Then, obviously, Zach was such a good fit with our family and so good with our kids.”
Over the ensuing years, the de Konings had a front row view of the passion that has driven Benson from their backyard rink to a successful junior career and, most recently, to a dynamic training camp with the Buffalo Sabres that earned him a place on the opening night roster at just 18 years old.