Game Night | Sabres at Devils

Buffalo Sabres (3-4-0) at New Jersey Devils (3-2-1)
Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres visit the Devils looking for a second straight road win after defeating the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday.
The Sabres visit New Jersey looking for a second straight road win.
TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.)
Radio: WGR 550
Buffalo
Sabres 6, Senators 4 (Oct. 24)
Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner (2), Zemgus Girgensons, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson (2)
Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (W, 34/38)
New Jersey
Capitals 6, Devils 4 (Oct. 25)
Goal scorers: Tyler Toffoli (2), Timo Meier, Nico Hischier
Goaltending: Akira Schmid (5/8); Vitek Vanecek (L, 14/16)
Buffalo
New Jersey