Game Night | Sabres at Devils

buffalo sabres what to expect on hockey halloween against colorado avalanche sunday october 29

What to expect during Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center on Sunday, Oct. 29
buffalo sabres practice report news and notes from keybank center rasmus dahlin tage thompson devon levi casey mittelstadt

Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights press conferences tage thompson don granato ukko pekka luukkonen

Thompson's 3-point performance lifts Sabres over Senators
buffalo sabres ottawa senators game recap highlights jeff skinner tage thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Senators 4
buffalo sabres vs ottawa senators game preview october 24 2023 jeff skinner rasmus dahlin dylan cozens ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Senators 
how to watch buffalo sabres ottawa senators october 24 2023

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens recap highlights jeff skinner eric comrie

Skinner scores lone goal for Sabres in loss to Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens at the horn recap

At the Horn | Montreal 3 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup starting goaltender eric comrie

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 23 2023

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out homestand Monday against Canadiens
buffalo sabres vs montreal canadiens game night info how to watch players to watch rasmus dahlin casey mittelstadt jeff skinner 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Canadiens 
buffalo sabres assign matt savoie rochester americans conditioning loan

Sabres send Savoie to Rochester on conditioning loan
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders postgame report october 23 eric comrie makes 24 saves in win

Comrie makes 24 saves in season debut to lead Sabres to victory
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders at the horn recap october 21 2023 game highlights photo galleries

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 1
buffalo sabres new york islanders preview lineup eric comrie devon levi

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders 
buffalo sabres vs new york islanders game night info how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres vs. Islanders
buffalo sabres practice lineup devon levi zach benson injury updates 

Levi, Benson considered day to day with lower-body injuries
buffalo sabres what to expect on back in black and red night saturday october 21 goatheads third jerseys

What to expect on Back in Black and Red Night this Saturday

Game Night | Sabres at Devils

The Sabres visit New Jersey looking for a second straight road win.

buf_gamenightgraphic_10272023
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (3-4-0) at New Jersey Devils (3-2-1)

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres visit the Devils looking for a second straight road win after defeating the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday.

Get the latest on the team in Thursday's practice report.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Sabres 6, Senators 4 (Oct. 24)

Goal scorers: Jeff Skinner (2), Zemgus Girgensons, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson (2)

Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (W, 34/38)

New Jersey

Capitals 6, Devils 4 (Oct. 25)

Goal scorers: Tyler Toffoli (2), Timo Meier, Nico Hischier

Goaltending: Akira Schmid (5/8); Vitek Vanecek (L, 14/16)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo

  • Rasmus Dahlin matched the longest point streak of his career at six games with an assist against the Senators on Tuesday. His seven assists this season lead the Sabres and are tied for second among NHL defensemen.
  • Dylan Cozens has also matched the longest streak of his career with points in five straight games. He has two goals and four assists in that span.
  • Jeff Skinner has scored at least one goal in each of the last three games, including a two-goal outing against the Senators.

New Jersey

  • Forward Jack Hughes leads the NHL with 13 assists and 17 points. Both are franchise records for the Devils through the first six games of a season.
  • Forward Tyler Toffoli enters Friday on a three-game point streak, including five goals in his past two games. Toffoli earned a hat trick against Montreal on Tuesday and then added a pair of goals against Washington on Wednesday.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Sunday, Oct. 29: Buffalo vs. Colorado, 1 p.m. | Tickets
Wednesday, Nov. 1: Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 4: Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.