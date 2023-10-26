Practice Report | Dahlin's hockey sense on full display through first 7 games

Rasmus Dahlin signed an eight-year contract extension on Oct. 9 ahead of the 2023-24 season and has since performed consistently well for the Sabres, tallying seven points (0+7) in seven games and riding a six-game point streak to match the longest streak of his career.

Sabres coach Don Granato believes that having the contract done and out of the way has allowed Dahlin to play “free” on both ends of the ice.

“Well, I’m happy the contract is done. I think that was a lot for him and Owen Power. You can say what you want, it’s a lot to think about. He wanted to have his future here. So, when that contract got done right at the start of the season, we saw a different guy than we saw in training camp, and more free,” Granato said following the team’s practice Thursday at KeyBank Center.

“… When he’s free, his hockey sense combined with his compete, are the two striking attributes that factor into his good start. He’s got incredible hockey sense. … So, you see both hockey sense and compete and he’s in the flow now. He’s in a groove now and I don’t think he was in that through training camp.”