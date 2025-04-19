Top quotes from Kevyn Adams and Lindy Ruff's season-ending press conference 

On Bowen Byram, who becomes a restriced free agent July 1:

Adams: “I think Bo had an excellent season. He’s a Stanley Cup champion at a very young age and extremely talented, and when we traded for him, we didn’t exactly know how he’d fit. We were willing to make that bet and say, ‘Let’s bring in a really, really good hockey player and see how it shakes out.’ I think he had a nice season. Did a lot of good things for us, and we’re going to start to talk about that now as we get into the offseason.

“What makes the most sense for our team? Just the way our roster sits, long-term versus short-term contracts. And there’s obviously salaries you have to look at, and projections.

“… He’s a really good player and we’ll be open to anything.”

On Alex Tuch, who on July 1 becomes eligible to sign a contract extension; his current deal expires after the 2025-26 season:

Adams: “He’s typically a guy that leads our forwards in minutes, plays in every situation. I thought he had a tremendous season, and he loves Buffalo and wants to be here. So, he’s a priority. He’s a guy that we certainly hope to have for a long time.”

On Josh Norris, who suffered a torn oblique prior to the March 7 trade to Buffalo:

Adams: "We were (aware of the injury). He’d been cleared to come back and play, and once he got here, there was a feeling that maybe he had come back too early from that.

“I don’t think it would have changed anything in our mind of making the trade, that’s for sure, because we did this for long-term reasons. We were aware of it and then, unfortunately, it was so quickly when he got here, (he) reinjured it, and it’s almost like he had to start over. Those are tough injuries. He’s doing much better. He would have been very close to being ready to play if we were still playing.”

On Jiri Kulich’s rookie season, and sending him to Rochester for the AHL playoffs (instead of the World Championship):

Adams: “I think Jiri had a tremendous rookie season overall. To me, he's definitely he's a center. Sometimes guys can slide over the wing, but I think long-term and ultimately he proved in his rookie year that he can play center. He's a very sound defensive player. Lindy had him a lot of nights matching up against the other team's top line and that's a pretty hard thing to do as a 20-year-old in this league, playing center.

“There was a chance for him, an opportunity to play in the Worlds, which would have been a great option as well. But when I really thought this through, I mean, he's 20 years old, and I feel that Rochester has a really good team and an opportunity to do something really special.

“My expectation for our players is that we're going to be playing into June over the coming years, and I want our guys used to that. And I also think if there's a chance to win a championship and they go down and have success, I think that would be great for Jiri's development.”

Ruff: “I think the Rochester playoffs is more like (the) NHL. I’ve been at a lot of World Championships, and there’s good hockey, but sometimes you get on the big ice and it’s not near as intense and physical as what you would face here. I think this prepares him.”