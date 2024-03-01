Sabres loan Jost, Tokarski to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned forward Tyson Jost and goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday.

Jost was recalled on Monday ahead of Buffalo's two-game road trip after Jeff Skinner left practice early to evaluate a potential injury. He has 13 points (3+10) in 23 games since he was last assigned to Rochester on Dec. 29.

Tokarski was also recalled Thursday as a precaution due to an illness that had spread around the Sabres' locker room. The goaltender has posted a 7-7-3 record and a .892 save percentage in 18 games for Rochester.

The Amerks kick off a back-to-back set in Belleville on Friday at 7 p.m.