Practice Report | Thompson week to week with upper-body injury, other injury updates

Tage Thompson is week to week with an upper-body injury, Sabres coach Don Granato announced following the team’s practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Thompson exited Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins with 8:55 remaining in the second period after taking a shot by Charlie McAvoy off his wrist while on the penalty kill. He did not return to the game and was ruled out for the third period.

“… It’s more week to week. I don’t have a target date for him yet, but I think I mentioned this morning we don’t expect it to be two months, if that helps,” Granato said. “But I don’t think I have the specifics [from] the doctors and the exact recovery date on it, but it should be less than that.”

Granato explained what the team will miss in Thompson, who led the Sabres in goals and points last season.

“Obviously, we will miss him because of not only the player but the person," Granato said. "... He has a real good perspective on things. He’s an ultra-competitive guy that responds with compete and work ethic to any adversity."

“Obviously, you cannot have enough of that at the professional level, at the NHL level. The more compete you get, the better you feel about everything as a coach and players, and he has been a big, big part of that, a big driver in that area. So, other guys will have to step up and I think they recognize that.”