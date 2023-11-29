Practice Report | Adams provides team updates at quarter mark of season

2. Adams met with Levi on Tuesday along with Sabres coach Don Granato and assistant coach Mike Bales, during which they expressed their confidence in Levi and explained the long-term benefits of seeing consistent games and practice time in Rochester.

Levi is the only goaltender drafted in 2020 or later to appear in an NHL game this season.

“One thing that we have talked about organizationally - and we shared this with Devon - is as a goaltender in the National Hockey League, you’re no longer having the ability to think about development," Adams said. "... It’s winning, and it’s winning that game any way you’re going to win.

"Now in Rochester, obviously we want to win every game, but you’re also focusing on your personal development, so some of that just is able to get reset a little bit.”