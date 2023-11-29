Practice Report | Adams provides team updates at quarter mark of season

News and notes from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center.


By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams addressed the media Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s practice at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres currently sit three points shy of a wild card spot and hold a 10-10-2 overall record at roughly the quarter mark of the season.

Here are the main takeaways.

Kevyn Adams addresses the media

1. The Sabres loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday, a move Adams and the coaching staff felt was the best decision for the 21-year-old’s development at this time.

Levi has posted a 3-4-1 record and an .876 save percentage in nine appearances this season.

“We’re super excited about Devon and believe in him and just feel like this is an opportunity for him to get in a rhythm, get sharpened up - even through some more structured practice reps,” Adams said. “And that’s something that we have the luxury and the ability to do right now, and I think it’s the right decision at this time.”

2. Adams met with Levi on Tuesday along with Sabres coach Don Granato and assistant coach Mike Bales, during which they expressed their confidence in Levi and explained the long-term benefits of seeing consistent games and practice time in Rochester. 

Levi is the only goaltender drafted in 2020 or later to appear in an NHL game this season.

“One thing that we have talked about organizationally - and we shared this with Devon - is as a goaltender in the National Hockey League, you’re no longer having the ability to think about development," Adams said. "... It’s winning, and it’s winning that game any way you’re going to win.

"Now in Rochester, obviously we want to win every game, but you’re also focusing on your personal development, so some of that just is able to get reset a little bit.”

3. The Sabres had the opportunity to give Levi this time to develop as both Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie are healthy and earning time in the net.

Luukkonen has won each of his last three starts, including a 25-save outing against the New York Rangers on Monday. He has recorded a .941 save percentage in his last three contests, emerging as the Sabres’ top goaltender early in the season.

Adams said Luukkonen’s performance came into play when making the decision to loan Levi to Rochester.

“What’s great is UPL’s earning more ice time, earning the net," Adams said. "And I think that’s a great thing. It’s a great thing for him, it’s a great thing for our team.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

4. Adams emphasized how the work Luukkonen has put in over the past few years and his focus this offseason has allowed him to develop into a calm and confident young goaltender.

“I personally believe that when you do a lot of work, it also now gives you a mental confidence and an edge to know you can back it up,” Adams said. “So, when he goes out there now, he believes in himself and his abilities, that the team believes in him.

"He has a confidence, a calmness, but it’s a backed up with the work. So, I’m happy for him. He’s a competitive kid, he’s a hard worker, his details on and off the ice have continued to mature and get better and better, and now you’re seeing him perform.”

5. Forward Jordan Greenway was back on the ice for practice Wednesday after missing the past two games due to a personal matter.

Granato said Greenway looked good in practice and will be a “legitimate option” for Thursday’s game in St. Louis.

After practice, the Sabres loaned forward Jiri Kulich to the Rochester Americans to make room for Greenway on the 23-man roster.

Don Granato addresses the media

6. Adams was asked if the Sabres would consider sending rookie forward Zach Benson to the World Junior Championship to compete for Team Canada in late December. He said he will continue to monitor the situation and ultimately do what is best for both the team and Benson.

“The way I look at it, we’re going to do what’s right for the Buffalo Sabres and Zach Benson first,” Adams said. “And if we thought something made sense to put him in that position, hey, I’m a big believer in playing for your country, I’m a big believer in World Championships, Olympics, World Juniors. But I’m a big believer in doing what’s right for the Buffalo Sabres first. So, we’ll see where we are in the next week or 10 days.”

7. The Sabres GM provided injury updates on forwards Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn, and Zemgus Girgensons.

Both Thompson (upper) and Girgensons (lower) remain week to week with their injuries but are in a good spot, Adams said.

Quinn, who joined the Sabres for theri morning skate in Washington last Wednesday, is continuing to progress in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles.

“It was great he came on the road,” Adams said. “I think that was two things: one, mentally, just to get him there. And then, two, just to be a little bit on the ice with the team. He is right on schedule. Again, it’s hard to say exactly, but I think you’re talking right around the Jan. 1 time that we’ve been hoping for is still in range.”

8. The Sabres also addressed the interest they had in forward Patrick Kane before the free agent signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

"What I think I would probably be comfortable saying is that he knew we were interested dating back to July 1," Adams said. "And the conversations I've had with (agent) Pat Brisson dating back to summer were that we're very interested and keep us posted.:

Adams said the team held a meeting with Kane, which included Granato.

"He asked a lot of questions, we answered questions, we asked him questions," Adams said. "Ultimately, when you get into situations where free agents are going to have a choice, that's it. They make their choice and obviously, he's going to a division rival. And it's time to turn the page and now look for how we can find ways to beat the Detroit Red Wings."

