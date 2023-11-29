Practice Report | Adams provides team updates at quarter mark of season

7. The Sabres GM provided injury updates on forwards Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn, and Zemgus Girgensons.
Both Thompson (upper) and Girgensons (lower) remain week to week with their injuries but are in a good spot, Adams said.
Quinn, who joined the Sabres for theri morning skate in Washington last Wednesday, is continuing to progress in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles.
“It was great he came on the road,” Adams said. “I think that was two things: one, mentally, just to get him there. And then, two, just to be a little bit on the ice with the team. He is right on schedule. Again, it’s hard to say exactly, but I think you’re talking right around the Jan. 1 time that we’ve been hoping for is still in range.”