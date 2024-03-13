Practice Report | Benson continues to grow and acclimate to the NHL 

Don Granato formed his starting lineup with Jordan Greenway, Dylan Cozens, and Zach Benson as the Buffalo Sabres took the ice for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
The trio set the tone for the evening as the Sabres defeated the Red Wings 7-3, led by a three-point performance from Benson. Buffalo outshot Detroit 9-5 with Benson’s line on the ice at 5-on-5 as Greenway (0+2), Cozens (0+1), and Benson (1+2) combined for six points on the night.
“They’re all competitive people,” Granato said following Wednesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “They take a lot of pride in getting a job done. They’ve got a great sense of objective – all three of them. … So, I like what I’ve seen out of the three of them and look forward to keeping them together.”