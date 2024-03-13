Practice Report | Benson continues to grow and acclimate to the NHL 

Benson has recorded 21 points (7+14) in 55 games to begin his rookie campaign while averaging 14:29 of ice time per game.

Granato believes that Benson is only going to continue to get better as he becomes more acclimated to the NHL due to his high hockey IQ and work ethic.

“He’s smart,” Granato said. “He’s smarter than most guys on our team in many, many areas. So [for him], it’s a little less learning and a little more acclimating. … So, it’s an acclimation and I think he’s well aware of it, conscious of it, and conscious of the process he needs to go through to get stronger and quicker. With other guys there’s a lot of learning that they need. This guy is a really, really smart hockey player already.”

Buffalo closes out its three-game homestand Thursday against the New York Islanders in the final meeting between the two teams this season. The Sabres trail the Islanders by five points for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tickets are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.