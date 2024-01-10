Practice Report | Skinner misses practice with upper-body injury 

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner missed Wednesday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Coach Don Granato said Skinner had imaging done and the team will wait for the results for more information on his status.

“Yeah, we won’t know until we get the imaging and then the final doctors look at it and assess it,” Granato said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to be long – that’s the hope, and we can only stick to that right now.”

Skinner skated 15:42 against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, recording one goal, one assist, and three shots.

The forward currently leads all Sabres skaters with 17 goals in 2023-24 and ranks second on the team in points with 33, behind Casey Mittelstadt.

Granato also provided updates on Kyle Okposo (lower body) and Victor Olofsson (illness) as they near returns from their ailments.

“Kyle was much better today. I’ll have another conversation with him – I talked with him a little bit before we got off – and talk to our medical team,” Granato said. “And Vic, similar, getting back into it. They both were good today and today was a big day for them.”