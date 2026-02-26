Sabres, KeyBank team up for 'Women's Heart Healthy Workshop'

Anna Heerdt learned through personal experience the importance of women monitoring their heart health – and advocating for themselves when something feels wrong.

Heerdt, who now works as associate marketing communications manager for the American Heart Association, recalls the battle it took for her mother, a heart transplant survivor, to be properly diagnosed.

“It took her three different times of trying to tell someone she was dying for them to realize she was in end stage heart failure,” Heerdt said. “Because it wasn’t on their radar. She was a healthy, 48-year-old woman. Nobody thought that would happen.”

Empowering women to listen to their bodies was a primary goal of the “Women’s Heart Healthy Workshop” held at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, made possible by partnership between the Buffalo Sabres, KeyBank, the American Heart Association, and ConnectLife.

The event was the latest installment in the Sabres and KeyBank’s HocKey Assists Program, which was founded this past summer with the mission to “inspire pride and possibility throughout Western New York” through a variety of platforms, including educational outreach.

The topic of women’s heart health was a natural fit for the program given its close ties to the Sabres family. Sabres owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest on her 53rd birthday in 2022; her daughter, Kelly, administered life-saving CPR.

This past summer, Carolina Matovac, the fiancée of Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, experienced heart failure. She, too, received life-saving CPR and is continuing to recover from a heart transplant.

The Sabres’ wives and girlfriends participated in the planning of Tuesday’s workshop and were in attendance in support of Pegula and Matovac.

“What those two ladies have gone through, it’s really important that we bring in awareness for all of us, to know that what’s happened to them could easily happen to all of us,” said Gaye Ruff, wife of Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.

The workshop featured two speakers, both of whom were handpicked by KeyBank corporate responsibilities officer Chiwuike Owunwanne.

Rosalind Burgin, who emceed the event, is a triple bypass survivor. Melissa Archer, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, shared her story of performing live-saving CPR on her husband, Dr. Fred Archer, a local pediatrician and associate dean of admissions for the University at Buffalo.

Both speakers – as well as many of the roughly 175 attendees, which consisted of Sabres season ticket members, partners and community members – were women of color. This was an intentional effort on behalf of KeyBank and the Sabres to recognize the fact that heart disease disproportionately affects Black women.

According to the American Heart Association, among females 20 years of age or older between 2021 and 2023, 59.5 percent of non-Hispanic Black females had cardiovascular disease.