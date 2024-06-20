Adams talks 11th pick, potential trades during pre-Draft press conference

Kevyn Adams has made a habit of taking late-night walks in his hometown Clarence, taking advantage of the warm Buffalo summer nights as the backdrop for business calls.

These mid-June weeks are what Adams describes as the busiest time of his year. He and the amateur scouting staff, led by newly promoted assistant general manager Jerry Forton, are in the final stages of refining their board for the NHL Draft, which will be held on June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas.

On the other side of the draft awaits the start of NHL free agency on July 1. And, adding a new wrinkle to what is traditionally a busy stretch of summer, Adams has made it clear to his fellow general managers that the Sabres are very much open to trading the 11th-overall pick – but only for the right deal.

“Every single day, on the phone from morning till night. This is the time of year where the phone’s next to me, even late it rings. … If you see me on the bike path in Clarence at 10 o'clock at night, then I'm working. And that's awesome. This is the time of year.”

Adams met with the media alongside Forton on Thursday to discuss a variety of offseason topics – the prospects of a trade, the Sabres’ internal free agents, and the draft among them.

Here are takeaways from the session.