'Excited to be here' | Norris embracing fresh start with Sabres

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Josh Norris will be wearing No. 13 when he takes the ice for his Buffalo Sabres debut against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

It’s a departure from the digits he wore in Ottawa, where he started as No. 37 before switching to No. 9. (The latter number is occupied in Buffalo by Zach Benson.) He wore No. 14 at the University of Michigan.

Norris opted for something totally new, symbolic of his fresh start in Buffalo.

“New number, new me,” he said with a smile.

Norris arrived in Florida late Friday night after being acquired by the Sabres along with defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round draft pick in 2026.

He was greeted at the airport by assistant coach Seth Appert, who previously coached Norris at the U.S. National Team Development Program. Beyond Appert, Norris knows defenseman Mattias Samuelsson from playing together at Under-18 tournaments and Owen Power from shared ties to the University of Michigan.