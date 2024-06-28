How to watch Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft

The Sabres are set to pick nine times in the draft, beginning with the 14th-overall selection of the first round after Buffalo acquired the pick and a second-round pick from San Jose in exchange for pick No. 11.

Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29 and begin at 11:30 a.m.

Here is the full list of picks:

Round 1, 14th overall (from Pittsburgh via San Jose)

Round 2, 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)

Round 2, 43rd overall

Round 3, 76th overall

Round 4, 108th overall

Round 4, 109th overall (from Philadelphia)

Round 5, 161st overall (from Florida)

Round 6, 172nd overall

Round 7, 204th overall

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for the latest updates throughout the weekend.

For everything you need to know ahead of the draft, check out Sabres.com’s draft hub.