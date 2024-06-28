How to watch Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas will kick off with Round 1 on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.
Tune in to ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet (CA) or TVA Sports (CA) to watch.
The 1st round will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.
The Sabres are set to pick nine times in the draft, beginning with the 14th-overall selection of the first round after Buffalo acquired the pick and a second-round pick from San Jose in exchange for pick No. 11.
Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday, June 29 and begin at 11:30 a.m.
Here is the full list of picks:
Round 1, 14th overall (from Pittsburgh via San Jose)
Round 2, 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)
Round 2, 43rd overall
Round 3, 76th overall
Round 4, 108th overall
Round 4, 109th overall (from Philadelphia)
Round 5, 161st overall (from Florida)
Round 6, 172nd overall
Round 7, 204th overall
