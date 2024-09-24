Buffalo Sabres reveal new mural in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza

The Buffalo Sabres have unveiled the new mural that will be featured in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza, featuring 27 players who wore the Sabres sweater from 1970 through the 2000s.

The quote “Here come the Buffalo Sabres” is included on both ends of the mural as a nod to Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret and his iconic call that still plays today when the team takes the ice.

Ticketmaster, the Exclusive & Official Ticket Marketplace of the Buffalo Sabres, is the new entitlement partner of Alumni Plaza. To see the alumni mural live for the first time, join us in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza on Oct. 10 when the team walks the Blue and Gold Carpet as they arrive for the home opener!

View a rendering of the mural below: