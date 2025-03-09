Sabres shut out by Panthers in road trip finale

SUNRISE, Fla. – With multiple players affected by illness, the Buffalo Sabres lost 4-0 to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
The Sabres were without forwards Jiri Kulich and Jordan Greenway due to the illness. Jack Quinn, who was labeled a game-time decision on Saturday morning, managed to play after the same illness forced him to leave Thursday’s game in Tampa.
The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to six games at 0-5-1. Vitek Vanecek – making his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Sharks – made 21 saves to give the Sabres their first shutout loss since Nov. 27.
“That’s a good hockey team on the other side,” Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson said. “They obviously had their chances. But I think we had some chances, too. … You bury a couple of those chances, it’s a different ballgame. Obviously we didn’t.”