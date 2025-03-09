Sabres shut out by Panthers in road trip finale

The Sabres had their own share of quality chances despite being outshot 36-21. Peyton Krebs was turned aside by Vanecek on a breakaway just over a minute after the Panthers opened the scoring. Ryan McLeod was stopped alone in front when the score was 2-0.

“We didn’t take advantage of some of the plays we made,” Ruff said. “… We had the opportunities to stay right in the game. They were being overaggressive and we created the opportunities.”

The Sabres will return home and have a day to regroup before hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. They have 20 games remaining this season.

“We have to move on and we have to get ready and get better for the future,” Alex Tuch said. “We have to be the best we can be for these last 20 games. No matter what happens, we have to be the best we can individually and as a team.”

Here’s more from the loss.

1. Norris started the game centering a line with Tuch and Tage Thompson. Other wingers rotated alongside Norris and Thompson as the game wore on – including JJ Peterka and Zach Benson – which Ruff said was a measure to balance the top two lines.

Thompson drove to the net and set up a scoring chance for Norris early in the second period, but Vanecek made the stop. Still, Norris made a strong first impression with his skating and work ethic in his debut.

“Really good skater, really smart player,” Tuch said. “I think he’s got a really high ceiling and he’s got a really unique and exciting skill set that he brings to the table. He was working really hard out there, too.”