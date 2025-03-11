At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Oilers 2

The Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Tage Thompson scored two goals, including the third-period game winner, and is now tied for fourth in the NHL with 33 this season.

Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo – his 25th of the season and ninth in the last 11 games. Josh Norris tallied a primary assist on Thompson’s game winner for his first point with the Sabres.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves on 34 shots.

Jason Zucker returned to Buffalo’s lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury. He finished with a plus-one rating in 13:53 of ice time.

Defensemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard scored Edmonton’s goals, while Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists. And Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots.