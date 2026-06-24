Draft Preview | Potential prospects for the Sabres with the No. 4 pick

An elite crop of defensemen could be available when the Sabres are on the clock.

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By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Oh, how things change this time of year.

A week ago, the Buffalo Sabres had just one first-round draft pick at No. 27 overall – their first time drafting outside the top 15 since 2011. Two trades have since changed that picture drastically:

  • Last Wednesday, the Sabres sent defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Sharks and swapped first-round picks with San Jose, moving up from No. 27 to No. 20.
  • On Tuesday, Buffalo dealt defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway to Chicago for a package headlined by the No. 4 pick.

How rare is a trade of a top-five draft pick? The last time it happened was 2008, when Toronto acquired the No. 5 pick from the Islanders (and used it to select future Sabres defenseman Luke Schenn).

Suddenly, Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen has plenty of draft capital to either add impact players to the organizational pipeline or make yet another trade for immediate NHL help. Both options are on the table, Kekäläinen said Wednesday.

“I think right now, I’ve told all the teams that have inquired about the No. 4 pick that we’re just gonna listen for now, take notes and see what they think is the value of No. 4,” Kekäläinen said. “We value that very highly, obviously, ourselves. … We’ll gather that information around the league and see what the value is, and if we don’t think it’s as much as making the pick, then we make the pick.”

If the Sabres do make the pick at No. 4, they’ll have a wealth of options to choose from. Most media mock drafts project three forwards – Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg and Caleb Malhotra – to be selected with the top-three picks. If that happens, it’d leave a crop of highly regarded defensemen to choose from along with another intriguing center in Viggo Bjorck.

Here are eight names you should know when the Sabres on are the clock at No. 4.

Players are listed by NHL Central Scouting rankings, which can be found here.

Ivar Stenberg – LW, Frolunda (SHL)

stenberg

No. 1 international skater according to NHL CSS

5-foot-11, 190 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 43 GP – 11 G – 22 A – 33 P

Hailing from the same SHL team that developed Rasmus Dahlin, Stenberg is the top-ranked international skater by NHL CSS and widely projected as a top-three pick.

If he does fall to No. 4, the Sabres would have the chance to draft one of the top forwards in this year’s draft. Stenberg finished last season with the fifth-most points by an 18-year-old or younger in SHL history with his electrifying offensive toolkit that’s defined by his hockey IQ, quick hands and vision.

Chase Reid – RHD, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

GettyImages-2255604927

No. 2 North American skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-2, 190 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 45 GP – 18 G – 30 A – 48 P

Reid is widely regarded as the top defenseman in the class with his effortless skating ability and game-changing offensive skillset.

The Michigan State (NCAA) commit averaged over a point per game in each of his last two OHL seasons and placed fifth in goals by a defenseman in the league last year. He leads rushes in transition and controls the game with his hockey IQ, physicality and puck distribution.

Alberts Smits – LHD, Jukurit (Liiga)

GettyImages-2266381246

No. 2 international skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-3, 209 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 38 GP – 6 G – 7 A – 13 P

The Latvian defenseman logged 38 games with Jukurit in Finland’s top pro league before being loaned out to finish the season EHC Munchen in Germany.

Smits is a superb skater who processes the game at an elite level with his ability to transport pucks quickly and play a strong positional style. Smits’ poise in all three zones is what separates him from his counterparts in the class and his frame allows him to be a force defensively.

Carson Carels – LHD, Prince George (WHL)

Carels_Carson 12

No. 3 North American skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-2, 194 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 58 GP – 20 G – 53 A – 73 P

Carels’ game is defined by a multitude of traits but competitiveness and meanness stand out. Carels certainly has ample offensive skill that could translate to the next level, but the No. 3 North American skater lays punishing hits with a heavy shot to boot.

Carels had the second most points in a single season by a defenseman in Prince George history and is an outstanding skater which allows him to shut down opposing forwards.

Viggo Bjorck – C, Djurgarden (SHL)

20260624 Bjorck

No. 4 international skater according to NHL CSS

5-foot-9, 180 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 42 GP – 6 G – 9 A – 15 P

Despite his undersized stature, Bjorck plays a style similar to Sabres forward Zach Benson. His motor never shuts off. He’s constantly hounding pucks in the offensive zone, is an exceptional skater and one of the smartest players in the class.

Bjorck is a dynamic and crafty offensive talent with a 200-foot style that roots his game. He’s heavily revered as one of the best centers in the draft class and already has professional experience after playing 42 SHL games last year.

Keaton Verhoeff – RHD, North Dakota (NCAA)

GettyImages-2270752574

No. 4 North American skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-4, 215 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 36 GP – 6 G – 14 A – 20 P

The NCHC All-Rookie Team selection was once regarded as a potential option to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and showed why in his freshman season at North Dakota, where he reached the Frozen Four.

Verhoeff is a gifted all-around player with a unique blend of athleticism, strength and size that allows him to dictate the game. He led all draft-eligible NCAA defensemen this season in scoring and has a standout two-way style that’s among the best in the class.

Daxon Rudolph – D, Prince Albert (WHL)

20260624 Rudolph

No. 5 North American skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-2, 205 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 68 GP – 28 G – 50 A – 78 P

Rudolph is a defenseman to know with his elite offensive ability.

The Denver (NCAA) commit has a top-tier shot and placed third in scoring by WHL defensemen. He was an all-situations player for a Prince Albert team that reached the WHL Finals and is one of the most complete players in the class.

Caleb Malhotra – C, Brantford (OHL)

20260624 Malhotra

No. 6 North American skater according to NHL CSS

6-foot-2, 185 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 67 GP – 29 G – 55 A – 84 P

While many analysts project Caleb to land No. 3 overall with his father Manny Malhotra – who was announced as the Vancouver Canucks head coach on June 1 – he’d be an elite center ice option for the Sabres should he be available one pick later.

Caleb – who played for former Sabres defenseman Jay McKee in Brantford – plays a well-rounded 200-foot game and responsibly without the puck. When the puck is on his stick, he manipulates time and space with elite passing ability and a work ethic that jumps off the page.

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