Draft Preview | Potential prospects for the Sabres with the No. 4 pick

Oh, how things change this time of year.

A week ago, the Buffalo Sabres had just one first-round draft pick at No. 27 overall – their first time drafting outside the top 15 since 2011. Two trades have since changed that picture drastically:

Last Wednesday, the Sabres sent defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Sharks and swapped first-round picks with San Jose, moving up from No. 27 to No. 20.

On Tuesday, Buffalo dealt defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway to Chicago for a package headlined by the No. 4 pick.

How rare is a trade of a top-five draft pick? The last time it happened was 2008, when Toronto acquired the No. 5 pick from the Islanders (and used it to select future Sabres defenseman Luke Schenn).

Suddenly, Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen has plenty of draft capital to either add impact players to the organizational pipeline or make yet another trade for immediate NHL help. Both options are on the table, Kekäläinen said Wednesday.

“I think right now, I’ve told all the teams that have inquired about the No. 4 pick that we’re just gonna listen for now, take notes and see what they think is the value of No. 4,” Kekäläinen said. “We value that very highly, obviously, ourselves. … We’ll gather that information around the league and see what the value is, and if we don’t think it’s as much as making the pick, then we make the pick.”

If the Sabres do make the pick at No. 4, they’ll have a wealth of options to choose from. Most media mock drafts project three forwards – Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg and Caleb Malhotra – to be selected with the top-three picks. If that happens, it’d leave a crop of highly regarded defensemen to choose from along with another intriguing center in Viggo Bjorck.

Here are eight names you should know when the Sabres on are the clock at No. 4.

Players are listed by NHL Central Scouting rankings, which can be found here.