Defensemen to watch | Potential prospects for Sabres with 20th pick

Shutdown blueliners and talented offensive players highlight defenseman class.

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By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres established themselves as having one of the best defensive units in the NHL and could be looking to add to an already-deep group during the 2026 NHL Draft.  

Sabres.com sat down with NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale to discuss the draft class and potential picks Jarmo Kekäläinen could make in his first draft as Sabres general manager. 

Kekäläinen already made a move ahead of the draft on Wednesday by trading defenseman Michael Kesselring and the No. 27 overall pick to the San Jose Sharks for the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.   

While it doesn’t substantially change the crop of defensemen available from No. 27 to No. 20, it increases the Sabres’ odds of landing a highly touted blueliner should they opt to do so.  

This group of defensemen is out to debunk recent trends, with possibly as many as three sub-six-foot blueliners being selected in the first round. No such defensemen have been selected in the first round since 2023; none were taken at all in last year’s first three rounds. 

Follow along over the upcoming days as Sabres.com highlights key players to know for the 2026 NHL Draft with breakdowns and details on potential prospects by position group. Here are five defensemen prospects you should know when the Sabres are on the clock. 

All rankings are received from NHL Central Scouting. Read their full rankings here.

Tommy Bleyl – RHD, Moncton (QMJHL)

5-foot-11, 170 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 63 GP – 13 G – 68 A – 81 P

Bleyl

One of the biggest risers in the class, the Schenectady, N.Y., native became the second player in league history to win QMJHL Defenseman of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season.  

Morreale compared Bleyl – who had the most single-season points by a defenseman in Moncton franchise history – to a smaller version of Erik Karlsson for the former’s smooth, dynamic skating, offensive ability and two-way style.  

The Michigan State commit led the league in assists and finished first among defensemen in points, shots on goal (195) and power-play points (42). Morreale said Bleyl’s hockey IQ and ability to run a power-play unit adds to his draft value – which also spiked during the QMJHL playoffs, where he had 28 points in 21 games.  

“He's been unbelievable, maybe the best skater of the draft, real fluid,” Morreale said. “It's like he's just flowing on the ice. ... Makes a ton of plays. He can defend well with his feet. If you beat him 1-on-1, he recovers quickly, real good at taking angles.” 

Player Insight: From Cushing to the ‘Q’ and crushing the league

Bleyl had 27 points in 30 games with Cushing Academy – a prep school in upstate Massachusetts – and logged three games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) in 2024-25 before having his historic season in the QMJHL.  

Bleyl was 35th on the North American skater midterm rankings in January but climbed to No. 17 on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings after setting a QMJHL record for points by a rookie defenseman and having a plus-58 rating. Bleyl said things started to click for him in November, which is backed up by his 18 points in 13 games that month, and he wasn’t surprised by his breakout season. 

“I went into the season (with) a lot of expectations for myself, and I certainly exceeded those expectations,” Bleyl said. “I guess it was a little unexpected, but with the help of my teammates and my coaches, anything was really possible."

William Hakansson – LHD, Lulea (SHL)

6-foot-4, 217 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 22 GP – 0 G – 2 A – 2 P

Hakansson isn’t a heralded point producer but brings professional experience and an enhanced understanding of his shutdown role as a 6-foot-4 blueliner. 

Sportsnet draft analyst Sam Cosentino described Hakansson as a Mattias Samuelsson-style player who can complement a more offensively minded defenseman. Kimelman said Hakansson’s SHL experience is invaluable, and he brings a physically imposing game with his size, stick-checking and long reach to kill plays.  

“Everyone is so fixated on points, that you have to put up points. Hakansson’s not that guy,” Cosentino said. “He's not going to be the huge point producer, but what he is going to be is a steady eddy all day, every situation. Play with enough physicality that he's not going to hurt you. He's going to move pucks efficiently, and I think he has got an offensive game that is just slowly going to rise.” 

Player Insight: Defensive details anchor Hakansson’s game

Playing in the SHL at 18 is no easy feat. Kimelman called it a “cutthroat” situation where Hakansson was able to take ice time away from an older player.  

Hakansson made the most of the opportunity in his 22 games and showed why he’s an exciting defensive talent at the World Juniors while winning gold with Sweden. Hakansson compared himself to Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola and said playing in the SHL helped him learn how to take care of the puck and make quicker plays.  

"My defensive part as a whole, I think I'm good at that,” Hakansson said. “Pretty good on my skates for being my size, and trying to be pretty hard to play against out there. I'm trying to be efficient from down low and reliable.”

Ryan Lin – LHD, Vancouver (WHL)

5-foot-11, 180 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 53 GP – 14 G – 43 A – 57 P

Another gifted offensive blueliner, Lin had a successful draft year individually despite missing the playoffs with the Vancouver Giants and missing time due to injury.  

Kimelman compared Lin, with more than 50 points for the second straight season, to a Bowen Byram, Jamie Drysdale style of player for his elite skating, advanced hockey IQ and polished transition game.  

“Just an elite puck mover. The feet, the speed, the head for the game, it's everything you want in a defenseman,” Kimelman said. “The only thing he doesn't have is that6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, but I don't think you need that.” 

Player Insight: Individual development comes despite team results

The No. 16 ranked North American skater and Denver commit still found ways to elevate his game, even with the Giants finishing last in their division.

Lin likened his game to Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and said he wanted to be more of a finisher. He accomplished just that, going from five goals in 2024-25 to 14 this past season.  

He also showed teams his ability to orchestrate a power play unit with his 21 assists in those situations. That success carried over into the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, where he finished tied atop the tournament in points by a defenseman, showing teams what he can do on a signature stage despite not being there with Vancouver. 

"Obviously, we would have liked to make the playoffs and play a lot of meaningful games, but it was important to work on the things that I needed to improve,” Lin said. “I think I did that pretty well throughout the season. Wanted to score some more goals, use my shot more. I can still do that, but I came a long way this year.”

Juho Piiparinen – RHD, Tappara (Liiga, Finland)

6-foot-2, 204 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 29 GP – 0 G – 3 A – 3 P

Don’t be alarmed by the point total here, as Piiparinen’s game is rooted in shutting down other team's top offensive players. That’s why Tappara felt comfortable playing the 17-year-old, who won’t turn 18 until August and has shown scouts his athleticism and strength.  

In fact, there are still ample hints of offense in Piiparinen’s game with 13 points in 15 games at the U20 level this season and 16 points in 40 games at U20 as a 16-year-old, which was the most by a player that age or younger. Piiparinen was also credited with being a Liiga champion because he played in over 30 percent of Tappara’s games.  

“The Finnish kids definitely know how to defend. They know how to play a hard, difficult, physical game,” Kimelman said. “I think there is some offense in his game. ... He's a guy who projects to be a top-four defenseman for someone for a very long time.” 

TSN’s Craig Button concurred with Kimelman’s assessment, telling Sabres Live that Piiparinen’s ability to solve pressure and play big minutes makes him a safe bet to be an impact NHL player. 

“Just a really good, solid player,” Button said. “Again, if you want to look at his numbers and his points, you might not be looking at somebody that would be highly attractive early in the [draft]. People bet on skill, I get it. But Juho is a player, I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to be at least a top-three defenseman, right-shot guy in the National Hockey League, play big minutes, play all situations, and be a real good, competitive player for whatever team drafts him.”

Piiparinen

Player Insight: Piiparinen showcases strengths, talks leadership

Piiparinen had a strong showing at the combine by finishing third in the 10m sprint (2.04 seconds) and fourth in the VO2 max (60 ml/kg/min). He also was eighth in the agility drill at 4.4 seconds. 

When asked what he can bring to a team, Piiparinen didn’t talk about his defensive positioning or ability to break pucks out – which are both strengths in his game – but instead talked about effort and being a team-first player. It extends to why he was Finland’s captain at the 2026 Under-18 Worlds.  

"A D man that will always play for the team and give his best in every situation,” Piiparinen said of what he brings. “Maybe playing more in the defensive role, like in the second or the third pair, and just a big team guy who plays for the team."

Xavier Villeneuve – LHD, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

5-foot-11, 164 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 37 GP – 6 G – 32 A – 38 P 

From one QMJHL Defenseman of the Year in Bleyl to another in Villeneuve, the 2024-25 award winner who also possesses a fascinating offensive skillset.   

Morreale compared the No. 18 ranked North American skater to Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson for his ability to activate in the offensive zone, quarterback a power-play unit and make plays by distributing the puck or getting shots on net.  

“A real dynamic, exceptional talent,” Morreale said. “His feet create open ice for him. Great mobility, really strong in escaping traffic and tight areas. Villeneuve is one of those guys that will do a little east, west before going north, south. ... Deceptive at the offensive blue line and can make defenders miss.” 

Player Insight: Under six feet? No problem for Villeneuve  

The Boston University commit wasn’t afraid to discuss his 5-foot-11, 164-pound frame, which is up from 157 earlier this season. Despite his skinny stature, Villeneuve performed well at the combine, posting the second-best VO2 max at 64.4 ml/kg/min and fourth-best horizontal jump at 115 inches.  

Villeneuve said he’s unafraid matching up against opposing teams’ top forwards and said his low-risk game allows him to defend effectively. One of his goals is to continue adding muscle – something that’s bound to happen with more time in the gym at BU – and he said he’s not worried about the trend of undersized defenseman being passed over in the draft.  

“All those D men under six foot, they kind of paved the way for guys like me," Villeneuve said. “There's still guys that don't think that we can do it, but because of them, there's a lot more that believe in us, and it helps me."

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