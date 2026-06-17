Defensemen to watch | Potential prospects for Sabres with 20th pick

The Buffalo Sabres established themselves as having one of the best defensive units in the NHL and could be looking to add to an already-deep group during the 2026 NHL Draft.

Sabres.com sat down with NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale to discuss the draft class and potential picks Jarmo Kekäläinen could make in his first draft as Sabres general manager.

Kekäläinen already made a move ahead of the draft on Wednesday by trading defenseman Michael Kesselring and the No. 27 overall pick to the San Jose Sharks for the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

While it doesn’t substantially change the crop of defensemen available from No. 27 to No. 20, it increases the Sabres’ odds of landing a highly touted blueliner should they opt to do so.

This group of defensemen is out to debunk recent trends, with possibly as many as three sub-six-foot blueliners being selected in the first round. No such defensemen have been selected in the first round since 2023; none were taken at all in last year’s first three rounds.

Follow along over the upcoming days as Sabres.com highlights key players to know for the 2026 NHL Draft with breakdowns and details on potential prospects by position group. Here are five defensemen prospects you should know when the Sabres are on the clock.

All rankings are received from NHL Central Scouting. Read their full rankings here.