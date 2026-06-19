Draft Preview | 6 goalies to watch

A netminder out of the United States National Team Development Program hasn’t been selected in the NHL Draft since the fourth round in 2024, but Knowling could be the first goaltender off the board.

The No. 1 ranked North American goaltender stands at 6-foot-5, 208 pounds and has the athleticism to boot with his ability to recover and go post-to-post to make saves.

Knowling said he wants to improve his skating by being quicker on his feet and not getting too wide positionally. To help in that process, he said he’s taken elements from Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman to understand how to best use his frame to attack shooters and track pucks.

The Boston University (NCAA) commit won’t be with the USNTDP next season but is slated to return to the junior ranks with either the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit or the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

“He's your prototypical 6-foot-5, athletic, strong goalie who just needs more experience, more time to work on tracking pucks at a higher level, skating at that higher level, because the game happens so much faster when you get to NCAA,” Kimelman said “Knowling is a guy who projects to be a number one goalie for someone at some point down the line.”