Draft Preview | 6 goalies to watch

It’s the year of the Czech goaltender in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Five of the six top-ranked North American-based netminders in this year’s draft hail from Czechia, having left their home country to play junior hockey in the United States or Canada.
“It's a different schooling that they get in the Czech, but they wanted to get the North American experience because they want to play here,” NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman said. “They're going to be here, let's start getting it now.”
- Draft Previews: Forwards | Defensemen
Here are six names to know entering this year’s draft, including three hailing from Dominik Hasek’s home country.
All rankings are received from NHL Central Scouting. *Read their full rankings here.*
Brady Knowling – USNTDP
6-foot-5, 208 pounds
2025-26 statistics: 33 GP | .880 SV% | 3.56 GAA