Forwards to watch | Potential prospects for Sabres with the 27th pick

Previewing potential forward options for the Sabres in the 1st round.

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By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The 2026 NHL Draft is set for June 26 and 27, and the Buffalo Sabres are hosting the event at KeyBank Center for the first time since 2016.

With the NHL Scouting Combine in the rearview, mock draft season is in full swing and projections are plentiful, with the Sabres beginning draft weekend with the 27th-overall pick in the first round.

Sabres.com sat down with NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale to discuss the draft class and potential picks Jarmo Kekäläinen could make in his first draft as Sabres general manager.

Follow along over the upcoming days as Sabres.com highlights key players to know for the 2026 NHL Draft with breakdowns and details on potential prospects by position group. Here are 10 forward prospects you should know when the Sabres are on the clock.

All rankings are from NHL Central Scouting Services. *Read their full rankings here.*

20260617 Cover

Jaxon Cover – LW, London (OHL)

6-foot-2, 183 pounds | 2025-26 statistics: 67 GP – 20 G – 32 A – 52 P

The 29th-ranked North American skater was born in Florida before moving to Grand Cayman and didn’t start playing ice hockey competitively until he was 14.

Cover started out playing roller hockey, to which he credits his maneuverability in tight spaces and ability to process the game quickly. Morreale said Cover brings elite athleticism and a high ceiling due to only playing for the last five years.

“He's faster, he accelerates better, he makes more advanced reads quicker,” Morreale said of Cover’s development in London. “He gets to the inside on a consistent basis, competes hard. He has that burst of speed to swoop in and recover pucks before dishing off passes. His whole offensive dynamic is really good.”

Player Insight: From the Cayman Islands to the cusp of the NHL Draft

Cover started roller hockey at three years old when his dad brought him to the only roller rink in the Cayman Islands. He was traveling for roller tournaments at age six and started summer ice hockey camps at eight while visiting his family in Etobicoke.

It took Cover time to learn the rules of ice hockey like offsides and icing, components not found in roller hockey. He also had to reconfigure his stride from wheels to blades, something he developed when he started playing ice hockey full time at St. Andrew’s College.

"I credit a lot of my creativity to roller and how I can break down plays and just see if the defender is reading my eyes or if he's trying to read my body fakes,” Cover said. “I like to just read off them a lot, even though they're trying to read off me.”

Jack Hextall – C, Youngstown (USHL)

6-foot-0, 195 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 59 GP – 20 G – 38 A – 58 P

In a draft that’s rather thin at center outside of early-first-round players like Caleb Malhotra, Tynan Lawrence and Viggo Bjorck, Hextall’s 200-foot game and strong defensive instincts stand out after he finished 10th in the USHL in assists.

Kimelman said teams build championship-caliber rosters around players like Hextall, who understands stick positioning and the importance of sacrificing highlight-reel plays for the defensive side of the game.

“Hextall is in that next group of centermen who could be really good, dependable, middle-six centers moving forward,” Kimelman said.

Player Insight: Hextall’s 200-foot game a difference maker 

The 34th-ranked North American skater will have the opportunity to further develop his 200-foot game at Michigan State after he played alongside Sabres picks Ryan Rucinski (7th Round, 2025) and Matous Kucharcik (4th Round, 2025) in Youngstown.

Hextall compared his style to players like Jonathan Toews and Patrice Bergeron, emphasizing a responsible game in all three zones.

“That's something I've always taken pride in,” Hextall said. “I think it's easier to be good on offense but if you can play both sides of the puck then it's really helpful."

JP Hurlbert – LW, Kamloops (WHL)

6-foot-0, 190 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 68 GP – 42 G – 55 A – 97 P

The WHL Rookie of the Year cashed in on a massive draft year after making the surprising decision to leave the USNTDP for Kamloops, where he led the team and all WHL rookies in goals and points.

Hurlbert finished fourth in the WHL in points and goals while playing all three forward positions along with power-play and penalty-kill situations. He has been compared to Tyler Toffoli by scouts.

“He's been lights out since day one,” Morreale said. “I really like his hockey IQ. He's really creative. He can shoot the puck, has a real good one-timer. Real good playmaker. They always say 'making plays in a telephone booth,' and he's that type of guy that can do that.”

Player Insight: A Michigan man from Texas

When it was announced in November 2024 that CHL players were eligible for college hockey, it opened the door for players like Hurlbert to make the tough decision to leave the USNTDP for Canadian major junior.

Hurlbert’s become an example of a constantly changing junior hockey landscape, but one thing that will remain is his family lineage at the University of Michigan. JP will be a fourth-generation Wolverine when he attends school there this fall, and he said he’s been attending games at Yost Ice Arena since he was five despite growing up in Texas.

"I always wanted to take the NCAA route,” Hurlbert said. “Obviously, the rule changed, and I think the CHL is the best league in the world for developing junior players, putting them in the NHL. You look at the last couple of drafts, they're very successful in CHL, and my dream is to play in the NHL, and I thought that was the best path for me, so I went with it."

Simas Ignatavicius – RW, Geneve (NL, Switzerland)

6-foot-2, 201 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 52 GP – 7 G – 6 A – 13 P

If the Sabres are looking to add depth at wing with their surplus of young centers, Morreale suggested Ignatavicius as an option at No. 27.

Morreale called the 10th-ranked international skater “a player on the rise” with his playmaking and motor, skills he refined playing with Geneve-Servette HC in Switzerland’s top professional league. He had the most points by an 18-year-old or younger in the NL.

"He really showed good moments using strength and real good positioning to protect the puck,” Morreale said. “Really smart with his passes in the slot. He's gaining a lot of traction.”

Player Insight: Ignatavicius' unique journey

Ignatavicius’ hockey journey began at three years old when he saw an ongoing hockey practice while getting pizza with his dad at a mall in his hometown of Vilnius, Lithuania, where one of the nation's six rinks is located.

Originally born in Memphis, Tenn., he moved to Lithuania shortly after and then to Switzerland to live with a billet family at 12. Years later, he played alongside former NHLers Markus Granlund, Jesse Puljujarvi and Jimmy Vesey in his first year of pro.

"You can learn a lot and understand why they played in the NHL and why others didn't,” Ignatavicius said. “They've been like a big brother to me. They always took care of me. If I was doing something wrong, they would always tell me.”

Craig Button joined Duffer & Marty

Ilia Morozov – C, Miami (NCAA)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 36 GP – 8 G – 12 A – 20 P

Morozov began his college hockey career as the youngest player in the NCAA. He’ll be drafted at age 17, but his skillset is well beyond his years.

The Russian-born center competes hard on pucks and has strong 200-foot details. He shined at the combine by finishing second with 17 pull-ups and was top three in both grip strength tests, finishing first with his left hand at 184 pounds.

“The fact he was able to have the season he had, and he won't turn 18 until August, it's remarkable,” Kimelman said. “It helps that he's 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, it allows him to create a little more space for himself. But the fact that he's able to progress as far as he has while being as young as he is, speaks volumes about what his potential is going to be.”

Speaking to Brian Duff and Marty Biron on Sabres Live, TSN director of scouting Craig Button compared Morozov to recent Conn Smythe winner Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes.

"When you watch somebody who can get himself invested and be successful in so many different areas of the game, like a Jordan Staal, it won’t always show up in terms of the stat sheet individually," Button said. "But where it does show up is your team having a chance to have success and to be able to impose yourself. Big, strong centers like Ilya Morozov don’t come along very [often].”

Player Insight: Morozov’s adjustment to college hockey

Morozov left Moscow for Chicago at just 14 years old and developed a relationship with Miami head coach Anthony Noreen. Morozov started on campus at 16 and had 25 scouts watching him during Miami’s opening weekend series.

Morozov had nine points in his first six games and helped turn Miami from a 3-27-3 team in 2024-25 to an above-.500 club this past year. He competed alongside players sometimes seven years older than him.

"I think that was an amazing opportunity, because I believe that if you play with somebody who's better than you, it will make you better,” Morozov said. “I was really looking to do that: to play against the bigger and stronger guys who play better hockey, who's faster, and I believe that my game grew with that."

20260617 Mutryn

Casey Mutryn – RW, USNTDP

6-foot-3, 206 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 62 GP – 18 G – 28 A – 46 P

The second highest ranked prospect from the United States National Team Development Program by NHL Central Scouting, Mutryn has elite hockey sense.

Mutryn was fifth in scoring on the USNTDP U18 team and was team captain throughout the season and at the U18 World Championship. The Boston College commit was credited for his play as a creator off the rush.

“Big, strong power forward that fits the mold of what [the Sabres] have when you look at where they are now,” Kimelman said.

Player Insight: Mutryn understands his role

While it sometimes takes players multiple years playing junior or collegiately to find their role, Mutryn already knows the kind of player he is.

The Norwell, Mass., product also knows what it takes to go through the draft process after his brother Teddy experienced it a year ago. Casey described himself as a “player that can do it all” with a blend of his size and skill making him an exciting prospect.

"I'm a competitive, physical power forward,” Mutryn said. “That's something that you notice right away is my compete level on the ice. … My compete and physicality creates a lot of space for myself and my teammates. That's where you see my skill and my hockey sense come out."

Adam Nemec – LW, Sudbury (OHL)

6-foot-0, 180 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 31 GP – 14 G – 21 A – 35 P

The younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec, Adam brings professional experience after playing 28 games in Slovakia’s top league this season before heading to Sudbury.

Nemec is a gifted goal scorer with a 200-foot style and a high-pace motor that drives his game. Morreale said Nemec also plays with a physical edge that will continue to develop as he fills out his 6-foot-0, 180-pound frame.

The No. 27 North American skater dominated Slovakia’s junior ranks and recorded 51 points as a 17-year-old in the country’s U20 league in 2024-25. Nemec was a point-per-game player for Slovakia at the 2026 World Juniors and had the fourth highest points-per-game average among draft-eligible skaters in the OHL.

“Real smart, two-way winger, versatile, real detail-oriented game, possesses great hockey sense,” Morreale said. “He's good at finding open space, and he knows how to finish in the slot area.”

Marcus Nordmark – LW, Djurgarden (U20 Nationell, Sweden)

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 25 GP – 14 G – 24 A – 38 P

Nordmark got a taste of pro hockey playing eight games with Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, but he spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the club’s U20 team, which he led in scoring.

Nordmark has a strong offensive skillset with his blend of goal scoring and playmaking ability.

“The Swedish U20 league stands out a little bit as far as level of competition,” Kimelman said. “You have a good year there – and he had a very good year there – teams are going to notice that. You look at 15 to 35 in the draft, and you could probably pencil in about 45 different names for those 20 spots, and Nordmark is right in that group.”

Speaking to Sabres Live, TSN's Craig Button and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino both suggested Nordmark has top-of-the-draft skill but inconsistency could cause him to be available later. 

"I don’t know if there’s a wider variance on a player than there is on Marcus Nordmark, because his skill is obvious," Button said. "The other part with Marcus is there’s a lot of 'in and out' with him. So, is this maturity or is this who he is?”

Player Insight: Bjorck calls Nordmark ‘underrated’

Nordmark spent the season living with Djuargarden teammate and fellow prospect Viggo Bjorck, who called Nordmark the most underrated prospect in the class.

“Super skilled. He has an X factor to him,” Bjorck said. “Even in big games, like in finals, he plays the same way as he would have done in an exhibition game, so he kind of has that mentality to just go out there and perform in big moments.”

The numbers back Bjorck’s claim. Nordmark had 23 points (6+17) in 11 playoff games and powered Djurgarden to a U20 Championship. He also won a silver medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and led the tournament in goals (7) and points (12). Only five players in tournament history have tallied more points.

Sam Cosentino joined Duffer & Marty

Mathis Preston – RW, Vancouver (WHL)

5-foot-11, 172 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 46 GP – 18 G – 26 A – 44 P (Between Spokane and Vancouver)

A lower-body injury sustained just two games after being traded from Spokane to Vancouver held Preston out for nearly two months, but his talent is electrifying.

The 32nd-ranked North American skater paced all rookies in scoring during the 2025 WHL playoffs and played for Team Canada during the 2026 Under-18 World Championship.

Morreale said the NHL comparison he heard from scouts was “a bigger version of Conor Garland.”

“He's got game-breaking ability, a dynamic goal scorer,” Morreale said. “He's really good around the net, offensively gifted, has the puck a lot, and usually hounding the puck to get it back.”

Player Insight: Strong results for Preston at combine

A knee-on-knee hit in January sidelined Preston until early March. He rehabbed with fellow top prospect and Vancouver teammate Ryan Lin, with whom he was “attached to the hip” for six weeks.

Preston’s rehab paid off as he finished top eight in seven testing categories at the combine, including second in the Wingate – a 30-second, maximum-effort bike test – and isokinetic squat.

"I had a lot of muscle loss in my right leg, so I think continuing to build that up, I did a good job of that to be ready for this combine,” Preston said.

Brooks Rogowski – C, Oshawa (OHL)

Both Morreale and Kimelman projected the towering 6-foot-7, 235 pound forward to the Sabres in their June 8 first round mock draft.

Rogowski’s size and offensive skill makes him a fascinating prospect after a nearly point-per-game season in Oshawa. He brings strong skating and puck play below the dots and is a fierce net-front presence.  

“The right-shot center uses his impressive size and reach to his advantage, making him difficult to defend down low and tough to handle around the net,” Morreale wrote. “He's capable of playing in all situations, rarely loses puck battles, and shows intriguing upside with further development.”

Player insight: How Rogowski uses Tage Thompson as a model

A raw prospect that was playing high school hockey in Michigan just two years ago, Rogowski was once set on pursuing baseball to follow his dad and uncle who both played in the minor leagues.  

Rogowski’s boosted his stock since switching to hockey full time which has also brought the adjustment of how to best utilize his unique size on the ice. A piece of that has been watching 6-foot-6 Tage Thompson to try and emulate his game.  

“It's tough for a guy my size,” Rogowski said. “I'm still growing into my frame, but I think it's gotten much better.  I get to watch a guy like that and take some pointers and take some things that he does well and try and do the same... That's something that's gonna continue to need to get better no matter how long I play.”

Egor Shilov – C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

6-foot-0, 177 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 63 GP – 32 G – 50 A – 82 P

Morreale called the 2025-26 QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year a “special” talent and compared him to Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras. Morreale said Shilov has refined his 200-foot game to pair with his top-tier vision, skating and puck skills.

The No. 19 North American skater led Victoriaville and QMJHL rookies in points and was top 10 across the league in points, assists and power-play points (31). The Penn State commit also won 54.8 percent of his faceoffs.

“Shilov, to me, could be one of the steals in his draft,” Morreale said. “Super skilled, really smart, and I think he might be one of the better puck handlers in this draft. Carries it out with ease, can go stretches where he's quiet, and then he breaks open the game. A good playmaker, has a great release on a shot, really agile and has great edges.”

Player insight: Shilov’s familiar connection

While Shilov wasn’t at the combine, at least one member of the Sabres organization has already recognized his offensive toolkit: The Russian-born forward was drafted fourth overall in the 2024 USHL draft by the Green Bay Gamblers, then led by current Rochester Americans head coach Mike Leone.

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