Forwards to watch | Potential prospects for Sabres with the 27th pick

Ilia Morozov – C, Miami (NCAA)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

2025-26 statistics: 36 GP – 8 G – 12 A – 20 P

Morozov began his college hockey career as the youngest player in the NCAA. He’ll be drafted at age 17, but his skillset is well beyond his years.

The Russian-born center competes hard on pucks and has strong 200-foot details. He shined at the combine by finishing second with 17 pull-ups and was top three in both grip strength tests, finishing first with his left hand at 184 pounds.

“The fact he was able to have the season he had, and he won't turn 18 until August, it's remarkable,” Kimelman said. “It helps that he's 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, it allows him to create a little more space for himself. But the fact that he's able to progress as far as he has while being as young as he is, speaks volumes about what his potential is going to be.”

Speaking to Brian Duff and Marty Biron on Sabres Live, TSN director of scouting Craig Button compared Morozov to recent Conn Smythe winner Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes.

"When you watch somebody who can get himself invested and be successful in so many different areas of the game, like a Jordan Staal, it won’t always show up in terms of the stat sheet individually," Button said. "But where it does show up is your team having a chance to have success and to be able to impose yourself. Big, strong centers like Ilya Morozov don’t come along very [often].”

Player Insight: Morozov’s adjustment to college hockey

Morozov left Moscow for Chicago at just 14 years old and developed a relationship with Miami head coach Anthony Noreen. Morozov started on campus at 16 and had 25 scouts watching him during Miami’s opening weekend series.

Morozov had nine points in his first six games and helped turn Miami from a 3-27-3 team in 2024-25 to an above-.500 club this past year. He competed alongside players sometimes seven years older than him.

"I think that was an amazing opportunity, because I believe that if you play with somebody who's better than you, it will make you better,” Morozov said. “I was really looking to do that: to play against the bigger and stronger guys who play better hockey, who's faster, and I believe that my game grew with that."