McCarthy returns to Sabres Development Camp following NCAA Frozen Four appearance 

Gavin McCarthy spent the beginning of his rookie season at Boston University refining his skills as a defensive defenseman, but he found a way to contribute on offense when it mattered most.

The 19-year-old went the first 36 games of his first year without scoring a goal before he finally found the back of the net in the Hockey East title game on March 23.

His older brother and captain, Case, then collected the puck as a keepsake in a moment that McCarthy won’t ever forget.

The Sabres prospect reflected on the memory following Day 2 of Buffalo’s 2024 Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday.

“It was kind of funny,” he said. “My brother was chirping me out here, but I hit a couple posts before that and couldn’t get it. But I was actually talking to my D coach a couple months prior, and he said, ‘Would you rather score, like, five goals now or one in the Hockey East championship game?’ So, obviously I took the Hockey East championship game [option]. So, it was a cool experience for me. And for my brother to pick up the puck for me was even cooler.”

McCarthy learned early on in his first collegiate season that he would have to play harder and get stronger to compete against older, larger players in the NCAA.

The Clarence Center native made the adjustments and had a successful 2023-24 campaign, appearing in all 40 games for the Terriers while earning trips to both the Hockey East Final and NCAA Men’s Frozen Four and establishing himself as a key player on the penalty kill.