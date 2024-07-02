McCarthy returns to Sabres Development Camp following NCAA Frozen Four appearance 

News and notes from Day 2 of Development Camp.

By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

Gavin McCarthy spent the beginning of his rookie season at Boston University refining his skills as a defensive defenseman, but he found a way to contribute on offense when it mattered most. 

The 19-year-old went the first 36 games of his first year without scoring a goal before he finally found the back of the net in the Hockey East title game on March 23.

His older brother and captain, Case, then collected the puck as a keepsake in a moment that McCarthy won’t ever forget.

The Sabres prospect reflected on the memory following Day 2 of Buffalo’s 2024 Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday.

“It was kind of funny,” he said. “My brother was chirping me out here, but I hit a couple posts before that and couldn’t get it. But I was actually talking to my D coach a couple months prior, and he said, ‘Would you rather score, like, five goals now or one in the Hockey East championship game?’ So, obviously I took the Hockey East championship game [option]. So, it was a cool experience for me. And for my brother to pick up the puck for me was even cooler.”

McCarthy learned early on in his first collegiate season that he would have to play harder and get stronger to compete against older, larger players in the NCAA.

The Clarence Center native made the adjustments and had a successful 2023-24 campaign, appearing in all 40 games for the Terriers while earning trips to both the Hockey East Final and NCAA Men’s Frozen Four and establishing himself as a key player on the penalty kill.

Gavin McCarthy addresses the media

Despite falling in the conference championship game and the Frozen Four semifinals, the 19-year-old was happy with how the year went after he was drafted by the Sabres in the third round last June. 

“It was amazing,” McCarthy said. “Overall, just a great year with a great group of guys. And, you know, obviously we couldn’t get it done, but it was just a lot of fun and a good learning experience for us.

“I think I’m kind of the same player, but I think I got a little bigger, a little stronger, a little faster. So, a year of college definitely helped me.”

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound defenseman is one of eight college hockey players at camp this week – forwards Andon Cerbone, Matteo Costantini, Jake Richard, Stiven Sardarian and Jak Vaarwerk and defensemen Patrick Geary and Max Strbak are the others – which he said is great for college hockey.

“… Kind of shows how much college hockey has kind of developed over the last couple years,” McCarthy said. “So many guys at camps and whatnot. So yeah, it’s amazing getting to know them.”

McCarthy is also one of six former or current Buffalo Jr. Sabres players on the Development Camp roster, a list which includes 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick Geary, Costantini, and roster invites Ryan Smith, Jak Vaarwerk, and Aiden McKenna.

McCarthy, who was a member of the 13U, 14U, and 16U teams from 2018 to 2021, has enjoyed being back on his childhood rink as well as having the unique opportunity to speak with coach Lindy Ruff.

“He was obviously a legend in Buffalo when I was younger,” McCarthy said. “But just super grateful to have him here and kind of try to learn from him whenever I can and see him around the rinks and just ask him any questions.”

McCarthy will hit the road for the summer session and training in Boston on Friday, but is going to spend the next two days making the most of his time with the rest of the Sabres prospects and development staff.

Here’s more from Day 2 of camp.

1. Konsta Helenius met with the media after taking part in his second on-ice session since being selected with the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft last Friday. The forward was all smiles following the session, sharing that the experience has been fun so far – before Sabres director of player development Adam Mair shared his initial impressions of Helenius during his own media availability.

“I think he’s very smooth,” Mair said. “I think you saw that in the last drill, just his ability to evade pressure. He’s got really good hands. He’s got vision, he can make plays.”

Konsta Helenius addresses the media

2. Mair led the on-ice session for the second day in a row alongside Rochester Americans assistant coaches Nathan Paetsch and Vinny Prospal, and player development coaches Tim Kennedy, Zach Redmond, and Seamus Kotyk.

Chelsea Walkland (Bishop Kearney U19 Selects head coach) and Shelly Picard (Long Island University women's hockey assistant coach), who served as guest coaches during last year’s Development Camp, are both back as guest coaches this week.

While Mair said the on-ice sessions with the coaches are important, he stressed that the off-ice portion of camp is most important, serving as an introduction to the organization rather than an evaluation.

“The biggest thing for these guys is they’re coming in, they’re getting familiar with the organization, familiar with the staff that’s gonna be working with them, familiar with the city of Buffalo” Mair said. “And it’s all about building relationships. With their future teammates, with the development staff, with the Rochester coaches. We’re also exposing them to a lot of our performance staff, our nutrition, our mental skills. Getting them around the locker room, getting them immersed in sort of an NHL environment. So, we throw a lot at them, but it’s a good week overall for them.”

Adam Mair speaks to the media

3. Development Camp continues with Day 3 on Wednesday.

The on-ice session will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter.

For more information on the roster and schedule, click here.

