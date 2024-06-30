Sabres announce 2024 Development Camp roster

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the roster for their annual Development Camp, which will be held at LECOM Harborcenter from Monday, July 1 through Thursday, July 4.

The 29-player roster consists of 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goaltenders, including 2024 first-round pick Konsta Helenius.

View the full roster here.

Development Camp aims to introduce prospects to professional work habits and organizational standards. Players in attendance will become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres development staff and performance team while taking part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts.

All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

Here is the full schedule of on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter:

Monday, July 1 – Practice from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2 – Practice from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 3 – Practice from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 – 3v3 Tournament starting at 9:15 a.m.

All times are subject to change and any updates will be posted on Sabres.com and the Sabres’ social media channels.

See below for a full breakdown of this year’s Development Camp roster.

Forwards (17)

#43 – Andon Cerbone, Quinnipiac University (NCAA)

Undrafted invitee

Cerbone appeared in all 39 contests for the Bobcats during his freshman season, finishing fifth on the team with 26 points (12+14). The Stamford, Connecticut native was recognized as the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on Oct. 23 after recording his first collegiate points on Oct. 20 and his first career goal on Oct. 21.

#56 – Matteo Costantini, Western Michigan University (NCAA)

2020, 5th-round pick (131st overall)

Costantini played in all 38 games for the Broncos in 2023-24, recording 11 goals, 20 assists, and a plus-20 rating. He registered a career-best 12-game point streak from late November through late January before scoring a goal in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State in March.

#29 – Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Jacksonville (ECHL)

Undrafted invitee

Fiddler-Schultz posted 43 points (23+20) in 51 games for the Icemen, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He also appeared in six games for the Rochester Americans, scoring once and totaling seven shots in those appearances.

#94 – Konsta Helenius, Jukurit (Liiga)

2024, 1st-round pick (14th overall)

Helenius led all under-18 Liiga skaters in points during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. His 47 career points rank second all-time among Liiga players before the age of 18, trailing only Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov.