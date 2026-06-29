Development Camp notebook | Kleber’s defensive dominance

Kleber 'a monster'

Asked about defenseman Adam Kleber on Saturday, assistant general manager Jerry Forton had high praise for the 2024 second-round pick.

“We’re thrilled with him as a prospect,” Forton said. “If he wanted to come out this year, he would’ve had an NHL contract waiting for him. … We view him as a pretty high-end NHL prospect for us.”

Playing for University of Minnesota-Duluth, the 6-foot-6, right-shot Kleber was named the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year for 2025-26, becoming the first sophomore to win that award. He plans to return for his junior season this fall and hopes to add more offense – he had 12 points (3+9) in 40 games – to his dominant defensive skillset.

“A lot of players fight with their identity of what they are as a defenseman,” Leone said. “… His identity is a shutdown defenseman that can move the puck fast and really kill plays and match up against other teams’ top lines. He’s really become a really, really good defenseman in college hockey in a really good league.

“… He looks like a basketball player. He’s a monster.”

Regarding Forton’s point, Kleber keeps in close contact with the Sabres’ player development staff and receives plenty of feedback throughout the year. His time in Buffalo and/or Rochester will come, but the 20-year-old isn’t in a hurry for now.

“Just felt like I’ve got a lot left to prove in college hockey and it’d be best for my development,” Kleber said. “Work on growing my offensive game there more. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so us as a team, we believe it’s gonna be a good year, so that’s really exciting.”