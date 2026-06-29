Development Camp notebook | Kleber’s defensive dominance

Also: Rudolph and 2026 draft class take the ice, Leone discusses top prospects.

Kleber header
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2026 Development Camp kicked off Monday afternoon at LECOM Harborcenter. As they do every year following the NHL Draft, prospects from across the organization – from junior hockey to college to Rochester – took the ice for a practice led by development coach Tim Kennedy and Amerks coach Michael Leone, among others.

“They had a hard day earlier in the gym, so we put them through some things, showed them some video,” Leone said. “I thought today was a really good day.”

Here are some notes from Monday on some of the Sabres’ most intriguing prospects.

Kleber 'a monster'

Asked about defenseman Adam Kleber on Saturday, assistant general manager Jerry Forton had high praise for the 2024 second-round pick.

“We’re thrilled with him as a prospect,” Forton said. “If he wanted to come out this year, he would’ve had an NHL contract waiting for him. … We view him as a pretty high-end NHL prospect for us.”

Playing for University of Minnesota-Duluth, the 6-foot-6, right-shot Kleber was named the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year for 2025-26, becoming the first sophomore to win that award. He plans to return for his junior season this fall and hopes to add more offense – he had 12 points (3+9) in 40 games – to his dominant defensive skillset.

“A lot of players fight with their identity of what they are as a defenseman,” Leone said. “… His identity is a shutdown defenseman that can move the puck fast and really kill plays and match up against other teams’ top lines. He’s really become a really, really good defenseman in college hockey in a really good league.

“… He looks like a basketball player. He’s a monster.”

Regarding Forton’s point, Kleber keeps in close contact with the Sabres’ player development staff and receives plenty of feedback throughout the year. His time in Buffalo and/or Rochester will come, but the 20-year-old isn’t in a hurry for now.

“Just felt like I’ve got a lot left to prove in college hockey and it’d be best for my development,” Kleber said. “Work on growing my offensive game there more. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so us as a team, we believe it’s gonna be a good year, so that’s really exciting.”

Rudolph, draft class get acclimated

Monday marked the on-ice debut in blue and gold for the Sabres’ 2026 draft class: Daxon Rudolph, Ilia Morozov, Olivers Murnieks, Doman Szongoth and Dylan Dumont.

Conveniently already in Buffalo for the draft, Rudolph took Saturday afternoon to visit Niagara Falls with his family. And just like the Falls, things have been moving quickly for the fourth-overall pick.

“Still a little bit of a whirlwind, obviously a little bit of a crazy weekend, but it’s super exciting,” Rudolph said. “Lucky I get to stay in the city of the draft and get on the ice here today with all the guys and get to know everyone.”

The message to Rudolph and his fellow draftees?

“Just take it all in," Leone said. "Jarmo (Kekäläinen) spoke to the group, Lindy (Ruff) spoke to the group. I think we have amazing people here – not just the hockey staff, but the people behind the scenes, the strength and conditioning, they do an incredible job. Just enjoy being here. And all the information – there’s a lot of information being thrown out at these kids. Just take it all in.”

Ziemer staying put

Like Kleber, forward Brodie Ziemer will return to college for a third season this fall. The 2024 third-round pick just leveled up during his sophomore season at Minnesota, leading the Golden Gophers in goals (23) and points (36) after a 23-point freshman year. He also had six points as Team USA’s captain at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“Just my ways of finding scoring areas and generating more scoring chances,” Ziemer said of his offensive strides. “A lot of my puck touches were quick, especially in the slot area – helped me find the back of the net more.”

The 20-year-old is taking it “day by day” as far as when he turns professional. Whenever he does take that next step, he’ll bring a playstyle Sabres fans might find familiar.

“He’s just a winning hockey player. There’s so many things: the way he competes on pucks, the way he tracks,” Leone said. “It’s not a fair comparison – I don’t want to say he’s Josh Doan or (Zach) Benson – but that’s what you’re gonna get. He’s an intangible player where he does everything right.”

Practice sound

Michael Leone speaks to the media

Adam Kleber speaks to the media

Daxon Rudolph speaks to the media.

Brodie Ziemer speaks to the media

Up next

Stay tuned to Sabres.com all week for coverage of development camp, NHL free agency and possible trade action.

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