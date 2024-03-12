Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

Don Granato outlined the opportunity in front of the Buffalo Sabres, beginning with their home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres trail the Red Wings by seven points for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with three head-to-head matchups remaining, two of which will be played this week.

“It’s a nice feeling,” Granato said. “It’s even a better feeling when you know your guys are excited and hungry. We’ve talked a lot since the beginning of January, that belief system is getting stronger and stronger. Yes, to still have opportunity to be successful is what you want.

“You want to be in spots like that. I think our guys feel there’s lots of work that needs to be done obviously but they’re just excited that they have an opportunity first and foremost tonight.”

