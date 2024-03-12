Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

Jordan Greenway will be back in the lineup against Detroit.

20240312 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Don Granato outlined the opportunity in front of the Buffalo Sabres, beginning with their home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres trail the Red Wings by seven points for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with three head-to-head matchups remaining, two of which will be played this week.

“It’s a nice feeling,” Granato said. “It’s even a better feeling when you know your guys are excited and hungry. We’ve talked a lot since the beginning of January, that belief system is getting stronger and stronger. Yes, to still have opportunity to be successful is what you want.

“You want to be in spots like that. I think our guys feel there’s lots of work that needs to be done obviously but they’re just excited that they have an opportunity first and foremost tonight.”

Tickets for Tuesday are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

Don Granato addresses the media

1. The standings

Here’s the Wild Card picture entering Tuesday:

20240312 Standings

The Sabres play the Red Wings again in Detroit on Saturday, with a third head-to-head matchup scheduled for April 7 in Detroit.

The Sabres also host the Islanders this Thursday.

2. Greenway returns

Jordan Greenway will be back in the lineup after missing the team’s shootout win over Edmonton on Saturday due to an injury. He will enter in place of Lukas Rousek.

Here’s the projected lineup based on Monday’s practice:

Forwards

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

12 Jordan Greenway – 24 Dylan Cozens – 9 Zach Benson

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

50 Eric Robinson – 17 Tyson Jost – 71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

4 Bowen Byram – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

3. In the crease

Luukkonen has now started 21 of Buffalo’s 24 games since Jan. 11. His .929 save percentage in those starts ranks second in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 10 games played in that span.

Luukkonen has allowed three goals or fewer in 22 of his last 23 games played, including the 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton on Saturday.

4. Girgensons reacts to deadline

Zemgus Girgensons reflected on staying in Buffalo through last Friday’s trade deadline, which saw fellow veterans Kyle Okposo and Erik Johnson traded to Florida and Philadelphia, respectively. 

Girgensons, like Okposo and Johnson, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said the team plans to continue dialogue with forward regarding his future now that the deadline has passed.

“It was an emotional week with the unknown,” Girgensons said. “I mean, I’m definitely happy to be here. I’ve been here a long time, and the discussions I’ve had with Kevyn, ultimately, it was his decision. But I’m happy to be here. We’re still in the push here.”

5. Scouting the Red Wings

Detroit has dropped its last five games and has given up at least four goals in each loss. The team is currently without captain and leading scorer Dylan Larkin, who has missed the last three contests with a lower-body injury.

Larkin scored a pair of goals in the previous matchup between the Sabres and Red Wings this season, a 5-3 win for Detroit on Dec. 5. The Red Wings have since added forward Patrick Kane, who has 31 points (13+18) in 33 games since joining the club on Dec. 7.

Alex Lyon will start in goal for Detroit.

