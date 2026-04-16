At the Horn | Stars 4 - Sabres 3

Alex Tuch scored the 200th goal of his NHL career, but Wyatt Johnston scored the game winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Josh Norris scored for the second straight game and Zach Benson added a shorthanded breakaway goal. Jack Quinn scored in the shootout to improve to 10-for-15 in his career and 5-for-6 this season.

Benson had a multi-point game and assisted on Norris’ goal, giving him his first 30-assist season and at least one point in five straight games. Norris has a point in six consecutive games and his highest season point total since 2021-22.

The Sabres finished the regular season 50-23-9 with 109 points and the third most wins in a season in franchise history. Buffalo finished with its fifth-highest point total in Sabres history.

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 28 of their last 34 games with a 24-6-4 mark in that span.

Beck Malenstyn recorded six hits and surpassed Marcus Foligno for the most in a single season by a Sabres skater since the NHL started tracking the stat in 2005-06.