At the Horn | Stars 4 - Sabres 3

The Sabres wrap up the regular season in a shootout.

20260415 ATH L
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Alex Tuch scored the 200th goal of his NHL career, but Wyatt Johnston scored the game winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.  

Josh Norris scored for the second straight game and Zach Benson added a shorthanded breakaway goal. Jack Quinn scored in the shootout to improve to 10-for-15 in his career and 5-for-6 this season.  

Benson had a multi-point game and assisted on Norris’ goal, giving him his first 30-assist season and at least one point in five straight games. Norris has a point in six consecutive games and his highest season point total since 2021-22.  

The Sabres finished the regular season 50-23-9 with 109 points and the third most wins in a season in franchise history. Buffalo finished with its fifth-highest point total in Sabres history.  

The Sabres have recorded at least one point in 28 of their last 34 games with a 24-6-4 mark in that span.  

Beck Malenstyn recorded six hits and surpassed Marcus Foligno for the most in a single season by a Sabres skater since the NHL started tracking the stat in 2005-06.

Scoring Summary

DAL 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 2:19 – Mavrik Bourque (20) from Esa Lindell (26) and Ilya Lyubushkin (8)  

DAL 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 12:48 – Josh Norris (13) from Zach Benson (30) and Owen Power (20)

Josh Norris ties the game at 1-1

DAL 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 3:32 (SHG) – Zach Benson (13) from Tyson Kozak (4)

Zach Benson scores shorthanded

DAL 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 4:24 (PPG) – Esa Lindell (6) from Jamie Benn (21) and Justin Hryckowian (16)

DAL 2, BUF 3 | Period 2, 11:08 – Alex Tuch (33) from Tanner Pearson (8) and Owen Power (21)

Alex Tuch scores his 33rd of the season

DAL 3, BUF 3 | Period 2, 16:00 – Justin Hryckowian (14) unassisted

DAL 4, BUF 3  | Shootout (GWG) – Wyatt Johnston

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Stars 4 - Sabres 3 (SO)

Up next

The Sabres' Round 1 playoff series against Boston begins either Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned for the series schedule and read up on the matchup here.

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